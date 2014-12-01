TV Ratings: NBC’s Broncos-Chiefs action holds off CBS’ Sunday NFL overrun

Fast National ratings for Sunday, November 30, 2014.

CBS started Sunday primetime with a burst of NFL overrun courtesy of a tight game between the Patriots and Packers, but NBC held on to win the night with its Sunday Night Football coverage from the Broncos and Chiefs.

With the two big NFL games and the tail end of a holiday weekend, the rest of Sunday's numbers were low across-the-board, including series-worsts for “Mulaney” and “Resurrection.” ABC's dramas and FOX's comedies were, in fact, weak across-the-board.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.4 rating for Sunday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS' 3.1 key demo rating was a distant second, but also far ahead of the 1.3 key demo rating for ABC and FOX's 1.0 key demo rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 15.64 million viewers and a 9.3 rating/15 share for Sunday night, edging out the 15.34 million viewers and 9.2/14 for CBS. ABC was a distant third with 4.97 million viewers and a 3.1/5, topping FOX's 2.4 million viewers and 1.5/2 for the night.

7 p.m. – NFL overrun from New England and Green Bay, plus the start of “60 Minutes,” averaged 25.025 million viewers and a 6.7 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 7 p.m. hour. “Football Night in America” averaged 9.405 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo rating for NBC in second. ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos” was third with 5.94 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX trailed with an encore of “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas” (2.59 million and a 0.8 key demo) and a new “Mulaney” (1.54 million and a 0.6 key demo rating).

8 p.m. – A half-hour of “Football Night in America” and Broncos-Chiefs kickoff averaged 17.61 million viewers and a 6.0 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS' “60 Minutes” and “Madam Secretary” averaged 15.62 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating for second. ABC's “Once Upon a Time” averaged 6.3 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in third, well ahead of the numbers for FOX's “The Simpsons” repeat (2.57 million and a 1.0 key demo) and a new “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.09 million and a 1.4 key demo).

9 p.m. – Sunday Night Football averaged 18.79 million viewers and a 6.3 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS was second with 11.53 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating for “Madam Secretary” and the season premiere of “The Mentalist.” [The early stand-alone estimate for “The Mentalist” is 10.37 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, coming out of the 12.99 million viewers and 1.9 key demo rating for “Madam Secretary.] ABC's “Resurrection” averaged only 3.57 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, compared to FOX's “Family Guy” repeat (2.41 million and a 1.1 key demo) and a new “Bob's Burgers” (2.21 million and a 1.0 key demo).

10 p.m. – NBC's football closed primetime with 16.76 million viewers and a 6.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “The Mentalist” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” averaged 9.17 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for second. ABC's “Revenge” was third with 4.07 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.