TV Ratings: NBC’s football rules, ABC’s ‘Faith’ fizzles on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, November 27, 2011.

The Hallmark Hall of Fame franchise is off to a disappointing start on ABC with a subpar launch for “Mitch Albom’s Have a Little Faith,” which couldn’t draw viewers — older or young — against NBC’s Sunday Night Football showdown between the Steelers and Chiefs.

Football also helped give CBS a big boost on Sunday.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.4 rating for the night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was a solid second with a 3.6 rating, beating the 2.4 rating for FOX. ABC trailed with a 1.8 key demo rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 14.17 million viewers along with an 8.7 rating/13 share. CBS was a close second with 13.49 million viewers and an 8.2/12. There was a big drop to ABC’s 4.6/7 and 7.81 million viewers and then to FOX’s 3.0/4 and 5.26 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 2.16 million viewers and a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 for the night.]

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with nearly a full hour of NFL overrun for much of the country and “60 Minutes” on the West Coast, all averaging 22.87 million viewers and a 7.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged 7.62 million viewers for second overall, but finished fourth with a 1.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “Football Night in America” averaged 6.915 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating for third. FOX was fourth with 6.44 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating for a repeat of “The Cleveland Show” and a new “The Cleveland Show, though both were boosted by NFL overrun.

8 p.m. – NFL-boosted “60 Minutes” and “The Amazing Race” averaged 15.36 million viewers for CBS, along with a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49. The start of NBC’s football game between Kansas City and Pittsburgh averaged 15.25 million viewers and won the hour with a 5.6 key demo rating. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” averaged 10.655 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating, both series lows. FOX was fourth with “The Simpsons” (5.61 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating) and a big drop to “Allen Gregory” (3.12 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating).

9 p.m. – Sunday Night Football improved to 18.12 million viewers and a 6.8 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS was a distant second with 8.98 million viewers for “The Amazing Race” or a repeat of “Person of Interest.” The start of ABC’s “Mitch Albom’s Have a Little Faith” averaged just under 6.4 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX trailed with “Family Guy” (5.51 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating) and “American Dad” (4.46 million and a 2.2 key demo rating).

10 p.m. – NBC’s football averaged 16.41 million viewers and a 6.8 rating among adults 18-49 to dominated the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “Person of Interest” averaged 6.77 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. That left ABC’s Hallmark Hall of Fame movie in third with 6.56 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.