TV Ratings: NBC’s Giants-Redskins and CBS’ Broncos-Chiefs games lead Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, December 1, 2013.

After a string of excellent Sunday Night Football games, NBC had a minor dud between the the Giants and Redskins, but still held on to win the night among young viewers, while CBS capitalized on nearly an hour of overrun from the far superior game between the Broncos and Chiefs to win overall.

Meanwhile, ABC got tepid numbers for “Once Upon a Time” and weak returns for the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie “Christmas in Conway.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.4 rating for Sunday night, beating CBS’ 3.7 rating in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.5 key demo rating and the 1.3 key demo rating for ABC followed.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 15.97 million viewers and a 9.7 rating/15 share, beating the 12.62 million viewers and 7.7/12 for NBC for the night. There was a big drop to ABC’s 6.56 million viewers and 4.1/6 and then to FOX’s 2.0/3 and 3.35 million viewers.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 27.24 million viewers and a 7.8 rating among adults 18-49 for what was effectively 50 minutes of Broncos-Chiefs overrun and 10 minutes of “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with 6.74 million viewers and third with a 1.2 key demo rating. “Football Night in America” was third overall with 5.97 million viewers and second with a 1.9 key demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “Bob’s Burgers” and “American Dad” averaged 3.14 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall in the 8 p.m. hour and slipped to second in the key demo with 16.135 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes” and “The Amazing Race.” NBC’s football game kicked off with 13.65 million viewers and a 4.7 key demo rating. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” was third with 6.59 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating, beating FOX’s “The Simpsons” repeat (3.54 million and a 1.5 key demo) and a new “Bob’s Burgers” (3.38 million and a 1.6 key demo).

9 p.m. – NBC finally took over first place in the 9 p.m. hour with 15.81 million viewers and a 5.5 rating among adults 18-49 for the Giants and Redskins. CBS was second with 10.395 million viewers for “The Amazing Race” and “The Good Wife.” ABC’s telefilm “Christmas in Conway” averaged 6.4 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX trailed with a “Family Guy” repeat (3.46 million and a 1.6 key demo) and a new “American Dad” (3.45 million and a 1.7 key demo).

10 p.m. – The Giants and Redskins closed primetime in first with 15.06 million viewers and a 5.5 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS was second with 10.105 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for “Good Wife” and “The Mentalist.” ABC’s “Christmas in Conway” trailed with 6.52 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.