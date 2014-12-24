TV Ratings: NBC’s ‘One Direction: The TV Special’ fizzles as CBS, ABC split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 23, 2014.

NBC's “One Direction: The TV Special” dominated Tuesday night among females 12-17, but failed to strike a cord in any other demographic as CBS repeats and ABC holiday specials ruled a sleepy Christmas Eve eve on Tuesday.

Repeats of “NCIS,” NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: New Orleans” were Tuesday's most watched shows overall, while encores of “Shrek the Halls” and “Toy Story That Time Forgot” led in the key demo for ABC.

And NBC's three celebrity-driven specials all did the same weak demo number and drew under 3.7 million viewers.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.1 rating for Tuesday night, edging out the 1.0 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC's 0.7 key demo rating, FOX's 0.5 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW trailed.

Overall, though, CBS cruised with an estimated 8.95 million viewers and a 5.7 rating/10 share for Tuesday primetime. ABC was a distant second with 5.205 million viewers and a 3.1/6, well ahead of the 3.42 million viewers an 2.1/4 for NBC. FOX's 1.32 million and 0.9/7 and The CW's 1.16 million and 0.7/1 trailed.

8 p.m. – CBS led the 8 p.m. overall with 10.39 million viewers for an “NCIS” repeat, finishing second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Shrek the Halls” and “Toy Story That Time Forgot” encores averaged 4.955 million viewers for second and an hour-winning 1.2 key demo rating. NBC finished third with “One Direction: The TV Special” averaging 3.13 and a 0.7 key demo rating (but a 1.6 rating in the less key female 12-17 demo). FOX's repeats of “New Girl” and “Mindy Project” averaged 1.49 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, compared to the 1.44 million viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW's “The Flash” repeat.

9 p.m. – A repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 8.855 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour and kept CBS in second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “The Year: 2014” averaged 5.14 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC's “Michael Buble's Christmas in New York” was third with 3.5 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. FOX's “New Girl” and “Mindy Project” repeats averaged 1.15 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, topping the 878,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for a “Supernatural” repeat.

10 p.m. – CBS finished its overall sweep with 7.6 million viewers for an “NCIS: New Orleans” repeat and remained second a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “The Year: 2014” special averaged 5.52 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC's “Kelly Clarkson's Cautionary Christmas Tale” averaged 3.64 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.