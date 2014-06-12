TV Ratings: NBC’s ‘People vs. O.J. Simpson’ special leads Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, June 11, 2014.

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, NBC got solid numbers from the special “The People vs O.J. Simpson: What the Jury Never Heard,” leading Wednesday in all measures.

Among other originals, FOX had week-to-week declines for “So You Think You Can Dance,” as did ABC with “Motive,” while The CW's “The 100” finale was down a hair from last week in the key demo.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC and FOX both averaged a 1.3 rating for Wednesday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC and CBS were tied for third with a 0.9 key demo rating, while The CW did a 0.4 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 5.45 million viewers and a 3.7 rating/6 share for Wednesday primetime, edging out the 3.4/6 and 5 million viewers for CBS. FOX's 4.395 million viewers and 2.8/5 topped the 2.5/4 and 3.78 million viewers for ABC. The CW averaged 1.385 million viewers and a 0.9/2 for the night.

8 p.m. – FOX started the night in first with 4.43 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “So You Think You Can Dance.” There was a bunched up pack competing for second. CBS' repeat of “Undercover Boss” averaged 3.97 million viewers for second and a 0.8 key demo rating for third. NBC's pair of “Growing Up Fisher” repeats averaged 3.88 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, compared to the 3.84 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC's repeats of “The Middle” and “The Goldbergs.” The CW's repeat of “Arrow” averaged 1.12 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS had a slim overall win in the 9 p.m. hour with 5.65 million viewers for a “Criminal Minds” repeat, which came in fourth with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The People vs O.J. Simpson: What the Jury Never Heard” averaged 5.63 million viewers for a close second and tied for the hour lead with a 1.3 key demo rating. FOX's “So You Think You Can Dance” also did a 1.3 key demo rating and finished third with 4.36 million viewers, ahead of the 3.63 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for ABC's repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Goldbergs.” The first season finale for “The 100” averaged 1.65 million viewers, in line with last week, and a 0.5 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC's “The People vs O.J. Simpson: What the Jury Never Heard” improved to 6.84 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 10 p.m. hour. CBS' “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat averaged 5.39 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, topping the 3.86 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for ABC's “Motive.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.