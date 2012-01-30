TV Ratings: NBC’s Pro Bowl, CBS’ ‘Undercover Boss’ lead Sunday split

01.30.12 7 years ago 3 Comments
Fast National ratings for Sunday, January 29, 2012.
Despite a lack of star-power, the high-scoring 2012 Pro Bowl allowed NBC to win Sunday night among young viewers, while “Undercover Boss” helped CBS eke out a slim victory overall.
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.7 rating, topping the night in the key demographic. CBS was a distant second with a 2.2 rating, followed closely by ABC’s 2.1 rating and the 2.0 rating for FOX.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 11.42 million viewers for the night along with a 7.2 rating/11 share, beating NBC’s 10.74 million viewers and 6.4/10. ABC averaged a 4.7/7 and 7.97 million viewers for third, ahead of the 4.11 million and 2.4/4 for FOX.
[Univision averaged 2.45 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 for Sunday primetime.]
7 p.m. – NBC’s Pro Bowl coverage started primetime in first with 12.86 million viewers and a 4.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second overall with 11.21 million viewers for “60 Minutes,” which was third with a 1.5 key demo rating. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was third with 7.34 million viewers and second with a 1.9 key demo rating. FOX was fourth with a repeat of “Bob’s Burgers” (1.71 million and a 0.7 key demo) and a new “The Cleveland Show” (2.74 million and a 1.3 key demo).
8 p.m. – CBS moved into first overall with the 13.055 million viewers for “Undercover Boss,” but third among adults 18-49 with a 3.0 rating. NBC’s Pro Bowl broadcast was second overall with 11.88 million viewers and first with a 4.1 key demo rating. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” averaged 10.78 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating, both solidly up from last week (its biggest audience overall since November), though not up by nearly as much as “Undercover Boss,” which added nearly 4 million viewers. FOX was well back in fourth with “The Simpsons” (5.12 million and a 2.4 key demo) and “Napoleon Dynamite” (4.43 million and a 2.1 key demo). 
9 p.m. – “The Good Wife” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 10.95 million viewers and finished third with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC was second overall with the 9.95 million viewers for the Pro Bowl, winning the hour with a 3.5 key demo rating. ABC’s “A Smile As Big As The Moon” averaged nearly 6.9 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. On FOX, “Family Guy” (5.92 million and a 3.0 key demo rating) and “American Dad” (4.76 million and a 2.4 key demo rating) were fourth overall and second in the key demo.
10 p.m. – CBS’ “CSI: Miami” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 10.48 million viewers and finished second with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s dwindling Pro Bowl telecast averaged 8.25 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.9 key demo rating. ABC’s “Smile” remained steady with 6.85 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

