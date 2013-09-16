TV Ratings: NBC’s Seahawks-49ers game rains on Sunday competition

Fast National ratings for Sunday, September 15, 2013.

A weather-delayed Sunday Night Football game between Seattle and San Francisco helped NBC down its Sunday competition, which included NFL-inflated numbers for both FOX and CBS.

Somewhat lost amidst the NFL-induced haze was a strong performance by ABC’s broadcast of the Miss America Pageant, which drew its biggest numbers since 2004.

For the night, NBC averaged a 6.3 rating among adults 18-49, dominating the key demographic for Sunday. CBS was a distant second with a 2.9 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 1.8 key demo rating and the 1.4 key demo rating for ABC.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 15.95 million viewers and a 9.4 rating/15 share for Sunday primetime, well ahead of the 6.5/10 and 10.28 million viewers for CBS. ABC was third for the night with 6.58 million viewers and a 4.2/7, while FOX averaged a 2.6/4 and 4.5 million viewers.

7 p.m. – CBS had roughly 50 minutes of NFL overrun, which combined with a sliver of “60 Minutes” to averaged 20.63 million viewers and a 6.4 rating among adults 18-49 in the 7 p.m. hour. NBC’s “Football Night in America” averaged 10.165 million viewers and a 3.5 key demo rating for second. A repeat of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was third with 5.3 million viewers and fourth with a 0.9 key demo rating for ABC. FOX got an NFL-boosted 5.2 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating for repeats of “American Dad” and “The Simpsons.”

8 p.m. – The start of the 49ers-Seahawks game, which ended up being delayed for weather, averaged 19.22 million viewers and a 7.5 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ “60 Minutes” and a sliver of “Big Brother” averaged 10.94 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating. FOX was third with 4.995 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating for football boosted repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers.” ABC’s “20/20” was fourth with 4.16 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – NBC’s football coverage averaged 18.61 million viewers and a 7.3 rating among adults 18-49 in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s Miss America coverage moved up to second overall with 7.43 million viewers and third in the key demo with a 1.7 rating. CBS’ “Big Brother” and a sliver of “Good Wife” repeat averaged 5.85 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. On FOX, repeats of “Family Guy” averaged 3.31 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – Sunday Night Football led the 10 p.m. hour for NBC with 15.8 million viewers and a 6.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s Miss America broadcast averaged 9.43 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating in second. CBS’ repeats of “Good Wife” and “The Mentalist” averaged 3.69 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.