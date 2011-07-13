TV Ratings: NBC’s ‘Talent’ topples FOX’s All-Star Game

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, July 12, 2011.

Maybe everything would have been different if Derek Jeter had played?

Not only did Jeter’s American League squad go down in defeat, but the primetime portion of the 2011 Major League Baseball All-Star Game went down from the 2010 game both overall and in the key 18-49 demographic. And, more importantly, while last year’s All-Star Game was able to beat NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” on Tuesday night the advantage went to NBC.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.1 rating for the night, beating the 2.9 rating for FOX in the key demographic. ABC was a distant third with a 1.4 rating, followed by CBS’ 1.3 rating. The CW averaged a 0.2 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 11.53 million viewers and a 6.7 rating/11 share. FOX was second with a 6.2/10 and 10.08 million viewers, still safely ahead of CBS’ 4.9/8 and 7.33 million. ABC was fourth with a 2.7/5 and 4.555 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 637,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – FOX started primetime in first with 9.55 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 for the start of the All-Star Game. CBS was second overall with 8.655 million viewers for “NCIS.” NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat was third with nearly 7.1 million viewers, more than the 5.4 million viewers for a “Wipeout” repeat on ABC. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” averaged 712,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – NBC moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 13.55 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49 for the opening hour of “America’s Got Talent.” FOX’s All-Star Game coverage improved to 10.62 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating in its second hour. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 7.38 million viewers in third. ABC’s “101 Ways to Leave a Game Show” slipped from last week to 4.55 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating. On The CW, “Hellcats” averaged 562,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” improved to 13.95 million viewers and a 3.9 key demo rating for NBC in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS was second with 5.96 million viewers for “48 Hours Mystery.” ABC’s “Combat Hospital” dropped to 3.71 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

