TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ brings CBS another Tuesday win

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, January 18, 2011.

CBS continued its Tuesday night winning ways thanks to the “NCIS” franchise, “V” (mostly) stopped slipping, and the “Life Unexpected” finale was received the show’s biggest audience of the season, which still put it a distant, distant fifth among the broadcast networks.

For the night, CBS averaged a 3.2/9 rating/share in the adults 18-49 demographic, and 16.5 million viewers overall. NBC, thanks to “The Biggest Loser,” was second with a 2.6/7 and 7.3 million. ABC and FOX tied in the demographic at 1.7/5, but ABC was ahead on viewers, 5.8 to 4.8 million.

8 p.m. – On CBS, “NCIS” was a bit off last week’s biggest-ever audience, but still dominated the hour, with a 4.1/11 and 21 million viewers. The first hour of “Biggest Loser” brought NBC into second place at 2.6/7 and 7.8 million. ABC’s “No Ordinary Family” was third with a 1.8/5 and 5.7 million, followed by a “Glee” repeat on FOX (1.4/4, 4.4 million) and the first hour of the “Life Unexpected” finale (0.8/2, 1.8 million).

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the hour at 3.3/9 and 17.2 million, but fell much closer to the pack in the demographic, with “Biggest Loser” a close second at 3.1/8 (and 8.6 million viewers overall). On ABC, “V” was roughly steady with 2.0/5 and 5.7 million, followed by FOX’s “Million Dollar Money Drop” (1.9/5, 5.3 million) and the end of “Life Unexpected” (0.8/2, 1.7 million).

10 p.m. – CBS’ “The Good Wife” and NBC’s “Parenthood” were in a demographic dead heat, each notching a 2.1/6, but “Good Wife” doubled up the “Parenthood” audience, 11.3 to 5.6 million. ABC’s “20/20” special about Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was slightly above the recent performance for “Detroit 1-8-7,” with a 1.3/4 and 6.2 million viewers.



All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.