TV Ratings: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Glee’ produce CBS, FOX Tuesday split

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, February 8, 2011.

FOX’s “Glee” got the tiniest of bounces from its post-Super Bowl exposure, but still narrowly held off “NCIS” among young viewers. Of course, the FOX musical could do nothing to stop CBS’ powerful Tuesday lineup overall, especially with an unimpressive premiere for “Traffic Light.”

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.4 rating, nipping the 3.3 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC was a distant third with a 2.6 rating, beating ABC’s 1.5 rating and the 0.7 rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 16.4 million viewers to go with a 10.0 rating/16 share, far ahead of the 8.58 million viewers and 5.1/8 for FOX. NBC’s 4.6/7 and 7.33 million viewers finished third, with ABC’s 3.3/5 and 5.39 million in fourth. The CW trailed with a 1.1/2 and 1.66 million viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS dominated the 8 p.m. hour overall with the 20.3 million viewers for “NCIS,” which failed to set a new audience record, but still also delivered a 4.2 rating among adults 18-49. After setting series records with its post-Super Bowl airing, FOX’s “Glee” went back to 11.47 million viewers and a 4.5 rating in the key demo (up a couple hundred thousand viewers and 0.1 demo points from its last regular airing). NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was third with 7.94 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating. ABC’s “No Ordinary Family” was fourth with 5.24 million viewers and a dismal 1.5 demo rating. After last week’s wedding bounce, “One Tree Hill” went back down to 1.63 million viewers and a 0.7 demo.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 17.07 million viewers and a 3.5 demo rating, winning the 9 p.m. hour in both counts. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” improved to 8.91 million viewers and a 3.2 demo for second. FOX was third with a “Glee”-inflated “Raising Hope” (6.78 million and a 2.8 demo) and the premiere of “Traffic Light” (4.59 million and a 1.9 demo). ABC’s “V” was fourth with 5.39 million and a 1.8 demo (both very slightly up from last week). The CW’s “Hellcats” averaged 1.69 million viewers and a 0.7 demo in fifth.

10 p.m. – “The Good Wife” finished off CBS’ overall primetime sweep with 11.41 million viewers and also won the hour with a 2.2 demo rating. ABC was second overall with the 5.55 million viewers for “Detroit 187,” though its 1.3 demo was third. NBC’s “Parenthood” was third overall with 5.24 million viewers and second with a 1.9 demo rating.

