TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ leads CBS Tuesday, ‘Supernatural’ rises and ‘Mindy’ tops ‘New Girl’

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 29, 2014.

With “NCIS” routing “The Voice” overall and closing the gap among young viewers to a minuscule 0.2 rating, CBS commandingly won Tuesday in total viewers and was able to eke out a victory in the key demo.

There were mixed returns all around on Tuesday night.

On the positive side, ABC got demo rises for “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “The Goldbergs,” “Person of Interest” grew on CBS and NBC saw a bump for “Chicago Fire.” The CW also got a good week for the nested “Supernatural” spinoff and also for “The Originals.”

On the down side, NBC's “About a Boy” slipped and FOX's “Glee” hit a series low.

And on the neither-good-nor-bad-but-different front, FOX's “The Mindy Project” improved on its “New Girl” lead-in both overall and among young viewers.

On to the numbers.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.2 rating for Tuesday night, nipping the 2.0 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.3 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 1.0 key demo rating. The CW was close behind with a 0.9 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS won easily averaging an estimated 14.32 million viewers and a 9.2 rating/15 share for Tuesday primetime. NBC was a distant second with 8.05 million viewers and a 5.1/8, which was still far ahead of the 3.96 million viewers and 2.5/4 for ABC. FOX's 2.255 million viewers and 1.5/2 edged out The CW's 1.9 million and a 1.2/2.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” started primetime in first with 16.98 million viewers and was second with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC's “The Voice” was flat from last week with 10.805 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.7 key demo rating. ABC was third with the 5.45 million viewers and 1.9 key demo rating for “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” while FOX's “Glee” averaged only 2.35 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. The CW's “The Originals” tied for fourth with a 0.8 key demo rating and averaged 1.66 million viewers.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour with 14.78 million viewers and also led the hour with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC's “About a Boy” (6.56 million and a 1.7 key demo) and “Growing Up Fisher” (5.715 million and a 1.5 key demo) followed in second. ABC was third with “The Goldbergs” (4.59 million and a 1.6 key demo) and the first new “Trophy Wife” (2.93 million and a fifth-place 0.9 key demo) in three weeks. FOX was fourth with “New Girl” (2.159 million and a 1.0 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.16 million and a 1.1 key demo). [Obviously there's a chance that “New Girl” and “Mindy” could swap in Finals.] On The CW, “Supernatural” averaged 2.13 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS completed its primetime sweep with 11.2 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 for “Person of Interest.” NBC's “Chicago Fire” was a close second with a 1.8 key demo rating and a less-close second with 7.19 million viewers. ABC's “Celebrity Wife Swap” averaged 2.67 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

[UPDATE: Final Live+Same Day figures are in and “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” ended up tying with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. They also tied with MUCH more specificity with 2.203 million viewers. That's neck-and-neck! “Glee” also added 0.1 in the key demo to a 0.9 rating. ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” actually got a big bump in L+SD figures, rising to 5.95 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. Also getting bumps on ABC were “The Goldbergs,” which went to 4.81 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, and “Trophy Wife” which went to a 1.0 key demo rating and 3.16 million viewers. “About a Boy” and “Growing Up Fisher” both ticked down in the key demo to 1.6 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.]

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.