TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ leads CBS Tuesday wins, no Super Bowl bump for ‘New Girl’

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, February 4, 2014.

Strong performances from its procedural drama trio, particularly “NCIS: Los Angeles,” helped CBS sweep primetime on Tuesday night, commandingly winning all three hours overall and two of the three hours in the key demo.

Among other notables, NBC attracted minimal attention for its preview of the Sochi Olympics, but got a small finale bump for “The Biggest Loser.”

There was no real Super Bowl bump for “New Girl” — most shows tend not to see any real post-Super Bowl growth — and while “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” certainly outperformed the normal 9:30 performances by “The Mindy Project,” it wasn’t above its normal 8:30 performances. And don’t look now, but “Dads” was FOX’s most-watched comedy for the night.

Over on ABC, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “The Goldbergs” were in their normal range, as were “Trophy Wife” and “Killer Women,” with a low normal.

Finally, “The Originals” and “Supernatural” were both down week-to-week, though “Supernatural” came closer to retaining last week’s big audience.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.7 rating for Tuesday night, comfortably winning the key demographic. NBC was second with a 1.9 key demo rating, followed by the matching 1.4 key demo ratings for ABC and FOX. The CW averaged a 0.9 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 15.95 million viewers and a 9.8 rating/15 share for Tuesday primetime. Far back in second was NBC with 6.675 million viewers and a 4.2/7. ABC was third for the night with 4.6 million viewers and a 2.9/5, ahead of the 2.1/3 and 3.42 million viewers for FOX. The CW’s 2.29 million viewers and 1.5/2 trailed.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” delivered Tuesday’s best numbers with 19.315 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was a distant second with 6.54 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating, leading the night among men 18-34, should such things matter to you. NBC’s “Winter Gold: NBC’s First Look at the Sochi Olympics” special was third with 5.27 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. FOX followed with “Dads” (3.75 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating) and a repeat of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.215 million and a 1.3 key demo rating). The CW’s “The Originals” averaged 2.03 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 16.39 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, rising 21 percent from its last original airing in the demo. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” finale averaged 7.05 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in its first hour. ABC was third in viewers, but fourth in the key demo with “The Goldbergs” (5.08 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (3.3 million and a 1.0 key demo), compared to FOX’s “New Girl” (3.48 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.22 million and a 1.4 key demo). The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 2.55 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. [“The Originals” is still edging “Supernatural” in young female demos, but “Supernatural” is dominating the “Vampire Diaries” spinoff in young male demos. That’s not surprising, but “Supernatural” is more-than-doubling its lead-in among men.]

10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” led the 10 p.m. hour with 12.14 million viewers for CBS, but finished second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” won the hour in the key demo with a 2.3 rating and came in second overall with 7.71 million viewers. ABC’s “Killer Women” averaged 3.07 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.