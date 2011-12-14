TV Ratings: ‘NCIS,’ ‘New Girl,’ ‘Biggest Loser’ finale draw on Tuesday

12.14.11 6 years ago

CBS

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 13, 2011.
On Tuesday night, “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” helped CBS comfortably win overall, “New Girl” let FOX tie among young viewers and the finale of “The Biggest Loser” gave NBC a strong 10 p.m. hour.
Among adults 18-49, CBS and FOX both averaged a 2.9 rating for the night, tops in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 2.2 rating, followed by ABC’s 1.5 rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 15.525 million viewers and a 9.7 rating/15 share to rule Tuesday primetime. NBC was a distant second with 6.95 million viewers and a 4.5/7, edging out FOX’s 6.5 million viewers and 3.9/6. ABC’s 3.4/5 and 5.28 million viewers were good for fourth. The CW averaged only 712,000 viewers and a 0.5/1 for the night.
[Univision averaged 3.48 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]
8 p.m. – CBS’ “NCIS” ruled the 8 p.m. hour with 19.03 million viewers and a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Glee” was a distant second with 7.05 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating. On ABC, a new “Last Man Standing” (7.46 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo) took a big drop from last week and combined with a “Last Man Standing” repeat (6.12 million and a 2.0 key demo) for third. NBC’s “William and Kate: Inside the Royal Wedding” special averaged 5.31 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. The CW’s “90210” repeat pulled in 821,000 viewers.
9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour with 16.35 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” finale was second overall with 7.5 million viewers and third for the hour with a 2.5 key demo rating. FOX was third overall and second in the key demo with “New Girl” (6.79 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating) and “Raising Hope” (5.1 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo). ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Suburgatory” averaged 4.22 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. On The CW, a repeat of “Ringer” managed only 604,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Unforgettable” finished CBS’ primetime sweep with 11.2 million viewers, but finished second for the 10 p.m. hour with a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” finale went up to 8.05 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was third with 4.83 million viewers for a repeat of “Body of Proof.”
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TAGSGleeNCISNCIS: LOS ANGELESNEW GIRLNIELSEN RATINGSRAISING HOPERATINGSTHE BIGGEST LOSERTuesdayTV RATINGSUNFORGETTABLE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP