TV Ratings: ‘NCIS,’ ‘New Girl,’ ‘Biggest Loser’ finale draw on Tuesday

CBS

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 13, 2011.

On Tuesday night, “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” helped CBS comfortably win overall, “New Girl” let FOX tie among young viewers and the finale of “The Biggest Loser” gave NBC a strong 10 p.m. hour.

Among adults 18-49, CBS and FOX both averaged a 2.9 rating for the night, tops in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 2.2 rating, followed by ABC’s 1.5 rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 15.525 million viewers and a 9.7 rating/15 share to rule Tuesday primetime. NBC was a distant second with 6.95 million viewers and a 4.5/7, edging out FOX’s 6.5 million viewers and 3.9/6. ABC’s 3.4/5 and 5.28 million viewers were good for fourth. The CW averaged only 712,000 viewers and a 0.5/1 for the night.

[Univision averaged 3.48 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – CBS’ “NCIS” ruled the 8 p.m. hour with 19.03 million viewers and a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Glee” was a distant second with 7.05 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating. On ABC, a new “Last Man Standing” (7.46 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo) took a big drop from last week and combined with a “Last Man Standing” repeat (6.12 million and a 2.0 key demo) for third. NBC’s “William and Kate: Inside the Royal Wedding” special averaged 5.31 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. The CW’s “90210” repeat pulled in 821,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour with 16.35 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” finale was second overall with 7.5 million viewers and third for the hour with a 2.5 key demo rating. FOX was third overall and second in the key demo with “New Girl” (6.79 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating) and “Raising Hope” (5.1 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo). ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Suburgatory” averaged 4.22 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. On The CW, a repeat of “Ringer” managed only 604,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Unforgettable” finished CBS’ primetime sweep with 11.2 million viewers, but finished second for the 10 p.m. hour with a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” finale went up to 8.05 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was third with 4.83 million viewers for a repeat of “Body of Proof.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.