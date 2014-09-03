TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ repeat tops ABC ‘Frozen’ special as CBS, NBC split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, September 2, 2014.

ABC's hour-long commercial for Disney's “Frozen” couldn't keep up with an “NCIS” repeat as CBS led Tuesday night overall and “America's Got Talent” carried NBC to victory among young viewers.

The “Frozen” special couldn't top CBS' recycled “NCIS” in anything other than the youngest female demos, nor could it compete with last week's special “Bachelor in Paradise” episode, though it did outdraw some of the summer's 8 p.m. airings of “Extreme Weight Loss.”

Meanwhile, NBC's “America's Got Talent” was down week-to-week, but “Food Fighters” was basically flat.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.5 rating for Tuesday night, topping the 1.3 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC's 0.9 key demo rating took third, followed by FOX's 0.6 key demo rating and the 0.2 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.42 million viewers and a 6.0 rating/10 share for Tuesday primetime, comfortably topping the 7.41 million viewers and 4.5/8 for NBC. ABC was a distant third for the night with 3.46 million viewers and a 2.2/4, followed by FOX's 1.0/2 and 1.62 million viewers. The CW averaged 641,000 viewers and a 0.4/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – The first of two “NCIS” repeats led the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 10.33 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Frozen” commercial was second with 4.74 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, with ABC boasting an eight-month high in viewership among kids 2-11. NBC's “Food Fighters” was third with 4.46 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, far ahead of the 2.08 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for FOX's “MasterChef” encore. The CW's “Arrow” repeat averaged 701,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 10.55 million viewers for its “NCIS” repeat, finishing second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “America's Got Talent” won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating and finished second with 8.79 million viewers. ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss” averaged 2.74 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating in third, beating the 1.155 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for FOX's “New Girl” and “Mindy Project” repeats. The CW's “Supernatural” repeat averaged 582,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC closed primetime in first with 8.97 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 for “America's Got Talent.” CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat averaged 7.38 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in second. ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss” averaged 2.89 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.