TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ repeats, ‘Gilly’ help CBS, NBC split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 20, 2011.

While CBS dominated Tuesday night overall with a trio of procedural repeats, NBC got better-than-premiere numbers for “Who’s Still Standing?” and respectable figures for a reairing of “Saturday Night Live Presents: A Very Gilly Christmas” to claim victory among young viewers.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.0 rating, edging out CBS’ 1.9 rating to win the night in the key demographic. ABC averaged a 1.1 rating, followed by FOX’s 1.0 rating and the 0.3 rating for The CW.

Overall, though, it was CBS in full control with a 6.7 rating/11 share and an average of 10.58 million viewers for Tuesday primetime. NBC was a distant second with a 3.5/6 and 5.8 million viewers, followed by ABC’s 3.0/5 and 4.68 million viewers. FOX’s 1.9/3 and 2.99 million viewers and the 0.4/1 and 714,000 viewers for The CW trailed.

[Univision averaged 3.42 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for the night.]

8 p.m. – CBS’ “NCIS” repeat drew Tuesday’s biggest audience with 12.35 million viewers and also won its hour among adults 18-49 with a 2.0 rating. NBC’s “Who’s Still Standing?” averaged 5.83 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, topping Monday’s premiere in both measures. ABC was a close third with 5.62 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for two repeats of “Last Man Standing.” FOX’s repeat of “Glee” averaged 3.28 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, beating the 763,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo for The CW’s “90210” repeat.

9 p.m. – A repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 11.36 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, but finished second among adults 18-49 with a 2.1 rating. NBC’s “Saturday Night Live Presents: A Very Gilly Christmas” was second overall with 6.04 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.2 key demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Suburgatory” averaged 3.87 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo, beating the 2.71 million viewers and 1.0 key demo for FOX’s repeats of “New Girl” and “Raising Hope.” The CW’s “Ringer” repeat averaged 664,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with 8.03 million viewers for a repeat of “Unforgettable,” which came in second with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Saturday Night Live Presents: A Very Gilly Christmas” dropped to 5.54 million viewers, but still won the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating. ABC’s “Body of Proof” repeat averaged 4.54 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.