TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ repeats, ‘Gilly’ help CBS, NBC split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 20, 2011.
While CBS dominated Tuesday night overall with a trio of procedural repeats, NBC got better-than-premiere numbers for “Who’s Still Standing?” and respectable figures for a reairing of “Saturday Night Live Presents: A Very Gilly Christmas” to claim victory among young viewers.
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.0 rating, edging out CBS’ 1.9 rating to win the night in the key demographic. ABC averaged a 1.1 rating, followed by FOX’s 1.0 rating and the 0.3 rating for The CW.
Overall, though, it was CBS in full control with a 6.7 rating/11 share and an average of 10.58 million viewers for Tuesday primetime. NBC was a distant second with a 3.5/6 and 5.8 million viewers, followed by ABC’s 3.0/5 and 4.68 million viewers. FOX’s 1.9/3 and 2.99 million viewers and the 0.4/1 and 714,000 viewers for The CW trailed.
[Univision averaged 3.42 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for the night.]
8 p.m. – CBS’ “NCIS” repeat drew Tuesday’s biggest audience with 12.35 million viewers and also won its hour among adults 18-49 with a 2.0 rating. NBC’s “Who’s Still Standing?” averaged 5.83 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, topping Monday’s premiere in both measures. ABC was a close third with 5.62 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for two repeats of “Last Man Standing.” FOX’s repeat of “Glee” averaged 3.28 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, beating the 763,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo for The CW’s “90210” repeat.
9 p.m. – A repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 11.36 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, but finished second among adults 18-49 with a 2.1 rating. NBC’s “Saturday Night Live Presents: A Very Gilly Christmas” was second overall with 6.04 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.2 key demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Suburgatory” averaged 3.87 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo, beating the 2.71 million viewers and 1.0 key demo for FOX’s repeats of “New Girl” and “Raising Hope.” The CW’s “Ringer” repeat averaged 664,000 viewers.
10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with 8.03 million viewers for a repeat of “Unforgettable,” which came in second with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Saturday Night Live Presents: A Very Gilly Christmas” dropped to 5.54 million viewers, but still won the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating. ABC’s “Body of Proof” repeat averaged 4.54 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
How can Who’s Still Standing GROW? That show is more scripted than Minute To Win It and features the fakest contestants I’ve ever seen on a game/reality show. Whatever happened to shows like Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and Deal or no Deal where the contestants were likable and not obnoxious? I had to turn it to the Glee repeat because I was sick of how damn unlikable the people on Standing were.
Keeping It Real – Probably it’s just the magic of it being literally the only new piece of programming on TV last night… Or at least that’s what I’ll hope…
-Daniel