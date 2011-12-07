TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ repeats, ‘New Girl’ let CBS, FOX split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 6, 2011.

CBS scored dominant hourly wins with repeats of “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” to easily win Tuesday night overall, while FOX swept its two primetime hours among young viewers, with even “Raising Hope” tying for its time slot in the key demographic.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.9 rating for the night, far ahead of CBS and NBC’s 2.0 rating in the key demographic. ABC was fourth with a 1.6 key demo rating, while The CW averaged a 0.6 rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 10.88 million viewers for Tuesday primetime along with a 7.0 rating/11 share. NBC was a distant second with a 4.4/7 and 6.88 million viewers, holding off the 4.0/6 and 6.4 million viewers for FOX. ABC was a close fourth with 5.495 million viewers and a 3.9/6. The CW’s 0.8/1 and 1.17 million viewers trailed.

8 p.m. – CBS’ repeat of “NCIS” averaged 12.71 million viewers to easily win the 8 p.m. hour, finishing second among adults 18-49 with a 2.1 rating. NBC’s “A Michael Buble Christmas” was second overall with 7.21 million viewers, but could muster only a 1.5 rating for fourth on the hour in the key demographic. FOX’s “Glee” finished third overall with 7.09 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.9 key demo rating. ABC was fourth overall and tied for second on the hour with “Last Man Standing” (second for its half-hour with 8.7 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo) and “Man Up” (fourth for its half-hour with 4.77 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating). The CW’s “90210” averaged 1.5 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 12.14 million viewers for a repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which finished third with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was second overall with 6.755 million viewers and second with a 2.2 key demo rating. FOX’s “New Girl” (6.82 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating) and “Raising Hope” (4.63 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating) were third overall and first in the key demo. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Suburgatory” averaged 3.89 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for fourth, while The CW’s “Ringer” repeat averaged 841,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS narrowly held onto first overall for the 10 p.m. hour with nearly 7.8 million viewers for an “Unforgettable” repeat, which also finished second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. A new “Body of Proof” managed only 7.2 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for ABC. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 6.67 million viewers for third on the hour, but won the hour with a 2.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.