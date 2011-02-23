TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ topples ‘Glee,’ as CBS rules Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, February 22, 2011.

“NCIS” has routinely been spanking “Glee” overall this season, but on Tuesday night, the reliable CBS procedural also knocked off the FOX musical in the all-important demographic. As a result, it’s no surprise that CBS won the night.

To give “Glee” a little credit, it wasn’t like the FOX series was down. It was actually up, but “NCIS” was up by a good deal more, adding nearly 2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the key demo from last week’s tally.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.4 rating, just edging out the 3.2 rating for FOX in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 2.5 rating, far ahead of ABC’s 1.5 rating and the 0.8 rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 17.12 million viewers and a 10.3 rating/17 share, far ahead of the 4.7/7 and 7.83 million for FOX. NBC was a close second with a 4.3/7 and 6.83 million viewers. ABC’s 2.8/5 and 4.69 million viewers were good for fourth, beating the 1.1/2 and 1.82 million viewers for The CW.

[CBS is noting that Chicago election coverage led to preemptions and early broadcasts for 3 percent of the country. We have no idea what impact that will have had.]

8 p.m. – “NCIS” started the night big with 21.28 million viewers and a 4.4 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. FOX’s “Glee” had an OK night with 10.5 million viewers and a 4.3 rating in the key demographic, both good for second. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was third with 6.63 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating. ABC’s “No Ordinary Family” continued to limp along with 4.77 million viewers and a 1.4 demo. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” had an up week with 1.99 million viewers in fifth.

9 p.m. – With “NCIS” rising, CBS also got a huge week from “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which averaged 18.58 million viewers and a 3.9 demo rating to rule the 9 p .m. hour. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” moved up to second with 8.375 million viewers and a 3.1 rating in the key demo. FOX’s “Raising Hope” (6.21 million viewers and a 2.5 demo) and “Traffic Light” (4.1 million and a 1.7 demo rating) were third, edging the 5.14 million viewers and 1.9 demo rating for ABC’s “V.” The CW trailed with 1.65 million viewers and a 0.6 demo for “Hellcats.”

10 p.m. – CBS won the 10 p.m. hour overall with the 11.51 million viewers for “The Good Wife,” but the legal drama did only a 1.9 rating in the key demo for second. NBC’s “Parenthood” was second overall with 5.5 million viewers and won the key demo with a 2.1 rating. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” averaged 4.165 million viewers and 1.4 demo, actually improving over last week’s demo for “Detroit 187.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.