TV Ratings: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Voice’ lead Tuesday while ‘Goldbergs,’ ‘Trophy’ don’t need ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 29, 2013.

Tuesday night stayed true to form with “NCIS” leading CBS’ normal overall sweep and “The Voice” pacing NBC’s normal win among young viewers, but there were a number of wrinkles due to repeats and preemptions.

ABC, for example, got some OK news as “The Goldbergs” and “Trophy Wife” proved that they don’t need a lead-in, staying stable or even growing despite a repeat of the “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” pilot starting the night. Neither comedy was huge and both benefited from FOX’s lack of competing comedy, but as this column so often tells you, flat is always better than down.

Speaking of FOX and speaking of things falling, “The X Factor” offered a jam-packed show with 16 live performances, but airing out of the show’s regular Wednesday/Thursday slots, the results were anemic.

The other network airing originals, pun intended, on Tuesday was The CW and “The Originals” and “Supernatural” were steady.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.0 rating for Tuesday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was close with a 2.5 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 1.5 rating and the 1.2 rating for ABC in the key demo. The CW averaged a 1.0 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS dominated the night with an estimated 15.21 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/15 share for Tuesday primetime. NBC was second with nearly 9.6 million viewers and a 6.0/9. The was a big drop to FOX’s 4.76 million viewers and 3.1/5 in third and then to ABC’s 2.6/4 and 4.11 million viewers. The CW averaged a 1.4/2 and 2.09 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” ruled the 8 p.m. hour with 18.98 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC was second with 5.95 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, topping the 5.09 million viewers and 1.6 key demo rating for FOX’s “The X Factor.” ABC’s repeat of the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” pilot averaged 4.26 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, while The CW’s “The Originals” averaged 2.02 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” kept CBS in first for the 10 p.m. hour with 14.76 million viewers, but the network slipped to second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was second overall with 11.35 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.5 key demo rating, both below the show’s comparable hour last week. Even without “S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ABC saw “The Goldbergs” (5.37 million and a 1.7 key demo) stay flat and “Trophy Wife” (4.275 million and a 1.4 key demo) rise a little. The second hour of “The X Factor” slipped against that other singing competition to 4.43 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for fourth. The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 2.16 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” narrowly won the 10 p.m. hour with 11.9 million viewers and finished second with a 1.8 key demo rating, knocked down a bit by the 11.49 million viewers and 3.6 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC’s “The Voice.” ABC’s repeat of “Shark Tank” averaged 3.25 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.