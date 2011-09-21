TV Ratings: ‘New Girl’ premiere soars, but ‘NCIS’ tops ‘Glee’ in Tuesday split

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, September 20, 2011.

Despite having been available on a slew of digital and OnDemand platforms, FOX’s “New Girl” had a robust premiere on Tuesday night, taking some of the sting out of a comfortable “NCIS” victory over “Glee,” even with younger viewers. The result was what will likely be the first of many Tuesday splits.

In other Premiere Week overview news, CBS got a solid premiere from “Unforgettable,” NBC’s “Biggest Loser” returned soft and The CW’s “Ringer” took a predictable plunge in its second airing.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.9 rating for the night, just in front of the 3.6 rating for CBS in the key demographic. There was a big drop to ABC in third with a 2.4 rating and to NBC’s 2.2 rating. The CW averaged a 0.8 rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS won the night comfortably, averaging an estimated 16.74 million viewers and a 10.4 rating/16 share. ABC was second with a 7.8/12 and 11.645 million viewers, beating the 5.2/8 and 8.69 million viewers for FOX. NBC was a distant fourth with 5.84 million viewers anda 3.7/6. The CW averaged a 1.1/2 and 1.76 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” started primetime in first with 19.55 million viewers and a 4.2 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was second with 10.74 million viewers, but fourth in the key demographic. FOX’s “Glee” was third overall with 8.91 million viewers and second in the key demographic with a 3.8 rating. [For those keeping score at home, “NCIS” was up from last September’s premiere both overall and in the key demo, while “Glee” was down by a fairly huge amount from the 12-million-plus viewers and 5.5 key demo rating for last year’s premiere. “Glee” was, however, in line with its end-of-season performances from last spring.] NBC’s “Biggest Loser” averaged 6.09 million and a 2.2 key demo rating, down particularly among young viewers. On The CW, “90210” averaged 1.56 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS held onto its overall lead for the 9 p.m. hour with 16.69 million viewers for “NCIS: Los Angeles,” coming in second among adults 18-49 with a 3.6 rating, both numbers up from last fall’s premiere. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was second with 14.54 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating, far below the reality show’s September Tuesday premiere last season. FOX’s “New Girl” averaged 10.08 million viewers and a 4.7 rating among adults 18-49, building on “Glee” in both measures, while “Raising Hope” slipped to 6.87 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating and far above what it did all spring. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” barely improved in its normally robust second hour, doing 6.165 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating. The CW got 1.96 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for “Ringer,” a big fall from last week’s premiere, though The CW emphasizes double-digit year-to-year growth for the time period in all measures, so at least “Life Unexpected” is still good for something.

10 p.m. – “Unforgettable” launched to 13.975 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating for CBS, far above what “The Good Wife” was doing in this time period last season. ABC was second with 9.65 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating for “Body of Proof.” On NBC, “Parenthood” averaged 5.26 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.