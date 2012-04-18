TV Ratings: ‘New Girl,’ ‘Voice’ ‘NCIS’ draw Tuesday numbers

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 17, 2012.

It was another night of sluggish across-the-boards ratings numbers on Tuesday, as “NCIS” led CBS to an easy overall win, but “New Girl” and “The Voice” pushed FOX and NBC to split the night among young viewers.

Among adult 18-49, FOX and NBC both averaged a 2.3 rating, just in front of CBS’ 2.2 rating in the key demographic. ABC was a close fourth with a 1.9 rating. The CW posted a 0.4 key demo rating for Tuesday.

Overall, though, CBS won Tuesday primetime comfortably with 12.41 million viewers and a 7.9 rating/13 share. ABC was a distant second with a 5.8/9 and 8.7 million viewers. NBC’s 4.2/7 and 6.68 million viewers was third, with FOX’s 5.4 million viewers and 3.3/5 taking fourth. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 959,000 viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.7 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – “NCIS” started primetime in first for CBS with 17.62 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was second overall with 6.87 million viewers and third with a 2.2 key demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” averaged 6.18 million viewers for third and finished second with a 2.4 key demo rating, both down from last week. ABC was fourth with “Last Man Standing” (6.43 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo) and “Cougar Town” (4.62 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating). The CW’s repeat of “90210” averaged 762,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.





9 p.m. – ABC moved into first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 13.8 million viewers for “Dancing with the Stars,” which finished second with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second overall with 11.32 million viewers and fourth with a 2.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “Voice” results show averaged 8.75 million viewers for third, but won the key demo with a 3.3 rating. FOX was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “New Girl” (5.31 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating) and the “Raising Hope” season finale (3.93 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating). The CW’s “Ringer” finale averaged 1.16 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “Unforgettable” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 8.28 million viewers, tying for second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Private Practice” drew 6.78 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.7 key demo rating in its Tuesday debut. NBC’s “Fashion Star” averaged 4.41 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for the hour.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.