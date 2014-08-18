TV Ratings: NFL preseason gets FOX preliminary Sunday win

Fast affiliate ratings for Sunday, August 17, 2014.

Pre-season football and “Big Brother” led to a split in Sunday night's early ratings, with FOX winning the night among young adults, while CBS had the most overall viewers. Keep in mind, much of this is likely to change due to the live nature of football.

For the night, FOX averaged a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, and 4.89 million viewers overall, while CBS did a 1.1 demo rating and 6.32 million viewers. ABC was third (0.8, 3.66 million), followed by NBC (0.7, 3.06 million).

7 p.m. — ABC won the hour with an “America's Funniest Home Videos” repeat (1.0, 4.73 million), followed by “American Dad” and “The Simpsons” repeats on FOX (1.0, 2.61 million), a “60 Minutes” repeat on CBS (0.9, 7.76 million) and an “American Ninja Warrior” rerun on NBC (0.5, 2.5 million).

8 p.m. — CBS won the hour with “Big Brother” (2.1, 6.85 million), followed by the Panthers-Chiefs preseason game on FOX (1.8, 5.66 million), more “American Ninja Warrior” on NBC (0.8, 3.27 million) and “Wipeout” on ABC (0.8, 3 million).

9 p.m. — With “Big Brother” done for the night, the Panthers-Chiefs (2.1, 6.41 million) game shifted into first place, followed by “Unforgettable” on CBS (0.8, 6.24 million), “Rising Star” on ABC (0.8, 3.14 million) and an “America's Got Talent” rerun on NBC (0.7, 2.82 million).

10 p.m. — The football game ran past 10, but Nielsen's preliminary numbers don't measure FOX past then, and has “America's Got Talent” (0.9, 3.67 million) in first place in the demo for the hour, followed by a “Castle” repeat on ABC (0.6, 3.76 million) and “Reckless” on CBS (0.5, 4.41 million).



All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.