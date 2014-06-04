TV Ratings: ‘Night Shift’ holds up well after ‘AGT’ as NBC rules Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, June 3, 2014.

Both “America's Got Talent” and “The Night Shift” held up fairly well in their second weeks — single-digit drops — and combined to help NBC dominated Tuesday night in all measures.

On the positive side of other notables, ABC's “Celebrity Wife Swap” finale was up from last week's episode, but “Extreme Weight Loss” was down to balance it out.

The CW's “Famous in Twelve” got off to a less-than-impressive start, but that weak performance is somewhat comparatively mitigated by the continued dwindling of the audience for FOX's “Riot” and “I Wanna Marry 'Harry.'”

And CBS procedural repeats continue to outdraw nearly everything else.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.4 rating for Tuesday night, doubling up the 1.2 rating for ABC in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.0 key demo rating, far ahead of FOX's 0.4 key demo rating and The CW's 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 9.83 million viewers and a 5.9 rating/10 share for Tuesday primetime. CBS was second with 7.29 million viewers and a 4.8/8, far ahead of the 3.92 million viewers and 2.5/4 for ABC. FOX averaged 1.12 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for Tuesday, topping The CW's 724,000 viewers and 0.5/1.

8 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” led the 8 p.m. hour for NBC with 10.38 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' repeat of “NCIS” was second with 8.58 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.0 key demo rating. ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss” averaged 3.78 million viewers for third and also averaged a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX's “Riot” dropped from last week with 1.195 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, at least holding off the 728,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW's “Famous in Twelve.”

9 p.m. – NBC stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 11.97 million viewers and 3.1 rating among adults 18-49 for “America's Got Talent.” A repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second with 7.58 million viewers and third with a 1.0 key demo rating for CBS. ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss” moved up to second with a 1.2 key demo rating and finished third with 3.955 million viewers. FOX's “I Wanna Marry 'Harry'” averaged 1.04 million viewers and was flat week-to-week with a 0.4 key demo rating, beating the 720,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW's “Supernatural” repeat.

10 p.m. – “The Night Shift” concluded NBC's primetime sweep with 7.15 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 in the 10 p.m. hour. A “Person of Interest” repeat had CBS in second with 5.71 million viewers and third with a 0.8 key demo rating, compared to the 4.04 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for ABC's “Celebrity Wife Swap” finale. [ABC actually beat NBC in the key demo for the 10:30 half-hour, as “Night Shift” was down to 6.74 million and a 1.4 key demo rating for that half-hour.]

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.