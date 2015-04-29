TV Ratings: No pre-‘Avengers’ bump for ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ as CBS leads Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 28, 2015.

With “NCIS: New Orleans” coming tantalizingly close to moving ahead of the “NCIS” mothership, CBS dominated Tuesday overall and eked out the slimmest of victories in the key demographic.

It was a mixed Tuesday for superheroes. Despite an episode tying heavily into the sure-to-be-blockbuster premiere of the “Avengers” sequel and a “Dancing with the Stars” lead-in, ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” failed to get any bump. However, The CW's heavily promoted new episode of “The Flash” had a big night.

On the comedy front, FOX's “New Girl” continued to toe The Mulaney Line, NBC's “One Big Happy” slipped below for its finale and “Weird Loners” continued its struggling ways.

With “Weird Loners” so low, the regular CW lineup topped a FOX lineup of FOX's originals in most measures.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.7 rating for Tuesday night, edging out NBC's 1.6 rating and ABC's 1.5 rating in the key demographic. The CW was fourth for the night with a 1.1 key demo rating, beating the 1.0 key demo rating for FOX.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 12.44 million viewers and a 7.8 rating/13 share for Tuesday primetime. There was a big drop to ABC's 4.5/7 and 6.755 million viewers and NBC's 4.3/7 and 6.68 million viewers. Then there was another big drop to The CW's 2.8 million viewers and 1.7/3 and to FOX's 1.6/3 and 2.5 million viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 14.54 million viewers for CBS, coming in second with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Dancing with the Stars” special averaged 9.88 million viewers and finished third with a 1.7 key demo rating. NBC's “The Voice” was third with 9.285 million viewers and hit a series low with an hour-winning 2.1 key demo rating. The CW's “The Flash” averaged 3.84 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, cruising past the 3.21 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for FOX's “Hell's Kitchen.”

9 p.m. – “NCIS: New Orleans” had first place all to itself with 14.32 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” averaged 4.46 million viewers, which ABC is boasting is up from last week — with 2.85-times the lead-in audience, it was, indeed, up 2 percent — and a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC was third with “Undateable” (4.62 million and a 1.2 key demo) and the “One Big Happy” premiere (3.2 million and a 0.9 key demo). FOX's “New Girl” (2.1 million and a 1.0 key demo) and “Weird Loners” (1.48 million and a 0.6 key demo) narrowly beat the 1.77 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for The CW's “iZombie.”

10 p.m. – CBS' “Person of Interest” averaged 8.47 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, compared to the 6.84 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for NBC's “Chicago Fire.” ABC's “20/20” special “Captive: A Journey of Survival and Hope” averaged 5.92 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.