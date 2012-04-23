TV Ratings: ‘Once Upon a Time,’ ’60 Minutes’ lead ABC, CBS on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, April 22, 2012.

On a busy Sunday night packed with originals, “60 Minutes” and “The Good Wife” led CBS to an easy overall win, while “Once Upon a Time” delivered the night’s best key demo numbers to help ABC split with young viewers.

FOX got OK demo numbers and a small audience for its 25th Anniversary celebration, while ABC’s Hallmark Hall of Fame telefilm “Firelight” wasn’t a smash, but it easily outdrew November’s “Have a Little Faith” and also topped the second week of CBS’ “NYC 22.”

For the night, ABC and CBS both averaged a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.7 rating was a close third, followed by NBC’s 1.5 rating.

Overall, though, CBS won comfortably with an estimated 9.92 million viewers and a 6.3 rating/10 share. ABC’s 4.6/7 and 7.51 million viewers finished second, beating NBC’s 4.0/6 and 6.29 million viewers. FOX was fourth with a 2.2/4 and nearly 3.9 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 2.66 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 for Sunday night.]

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with a strong 12.7 million viewers and 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s repeat of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged 5.93 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, beating the 4.2 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for NBC’s “Dateline.” FOX’s “Married With Children” pilot (2.95 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo) and a classic “Simpsons” (3.18 million and a 1.5 key demo) followed.

8 p.m. – “The Amazing Race” led a tightly packed 8 p.m. hour overall with 9.12 million viewers for CBS and finished second with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second overall with 8.84 million viewers for “Once Upon a Time,” which won the hour with a 2.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Harry’s Law” was up from last week with 8.53 million viewers and steady with its dismal 0.9 key demo rating. The first hour of the “FOX 25th Anniversary Special” averaged 4.58 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Good Wife” averaged 10.34 million viewers for CBS and was part of a three-way tie for first with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Firelight” averaged 7.47 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was third with 5.88 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, compared to the 4.05 million viewers and 1.8 key demo rating for FOX’s special.

10 p.m. – “Firelight” moved into first overall for the 10 p.m. hour with 7.8 million viewers, finishing second with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “NYC 22” dropped to 7.52 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating in its second week. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was down week-to-week with 6.545 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.