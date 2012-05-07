TV Ratings: ‘Once Upon a Time,’ ‘Amazing Race’ finale pace Sunday split

Fast National ratings for Sunday, May 6, 2012.

Led by “60 Minutes” and two hours of “The Amazing Race,” CBS won Sunday night overall, while “Once Upon a Time” and the penultimate night of “Desperate Housewives” let ABC win among young viewers.

For the night, ABC averaged a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49, beating CBS’ 2.0 rating in the key demographic. FOX was a close third with a 1.9 key demo rating, while NBC averaged a 1.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.29 million viewers and a 5.7 rating/9 share for Sunday night, topping the 4.6/8 and 7.635 million viewers for ABC. NBC was third with a 3.8/6 and 5.78 million viewers, with FOX’s 2.3/4 and 4.09 million viewers trailing.

7 p.m. – “60 Minutes” started primetime in first for CBS with 11.44 million viewers, but finished second among adults 18-49 with a 1.6 rating. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was a distant second with 6.62 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was second overall with 3.26 million viewers and fourth in the key demo with a 0.7 rating. FOX was fourth overall and third in the key demo with a “Simpsons” repeat (2.66 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating) and a new “The Cleveland Show” (3.12 million, beating “Dateline” for the half-hour, and a 1.4 key demo rating).

8 p.m. – The first hour of the “Amazing Race” finale scored an overall win for CBS, averaging nearly 9.5 million viewers, and finished second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” averaged 8.935 million viewers in second and ticked up with a 3.0 key demo rating, winning the hour. NBC’s “Harry’s Law” did its usual ugly split, with a strong 7.52 million viewers and an exceptionally weak 0.7 key demo rating. FOX was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “The Simpsons” (4.745 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating) and “Bob’s Burgers” (3.69 million and a 1.8 key demo rating).

9 p.m. – ABC took over first for the 9 p.m. hour with 9.31 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 for “Desperate Housewives,” which got a big bump as it heads towards the end. CBS’ “Amazing Race” finale averaged 9.28 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating for a close second in both measures. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was third overall with 5.66 million and fourth with a 1.6 key demo rating. FOX was a close third in the key demo and fourth overall with “Family Guy” (5.55 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating) and “American Dad” (4.76 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating).

10 p.m. – CBS’ “NYC 22” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 6.94 million viewers and finished third with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, slightly up from last week. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was second overall with 6.66 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.1 key demo rating. The “GCB” finale averaged 5.67 million viewers and despite an improved lead-in, went down slightly with a 1.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.