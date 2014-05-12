TV Ratings: ‘Once Upon a Time’ finale rises, but viewers don’t adopt ‘Rosemary’s Baby’

Fast National ratings for Sunday, May 11, 2014.

“Rosemary's Baby” was no “Sound of Music Live” when it comes to NBC event ratings, as the first part of the horror remake drew impressively low ratings in its Sunday night debut.

Sunday stayed true to its usual form. “Once Upon a Time” and “Revenge” both rose in their series finales as ABC ruled primetime among young viewers, but it was CBS cruising to its usual overall win, paced by “The Good Wife.”

Meanwhile, facing enhanced competition, FOX's “Cosmos” took a tumble, as did “The Simpsons” without last week's Lego hook.

On to the numbers.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.8 rating for Sunday night, easily tops in the key demographic. FOX and CBS were tied for second with a 1.3 key demo rating, while NBC struggled with a 1.0 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.28 million viewers and a 5.3 rating/9 share for Sunday primetime, well ahead of the 5.92 million viewers and 3.6/6 for ABC. NBC was third with 3.73 million viewers and a 2.5/4, topping FOX's 1.8/3 and 3.18 million viewers.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 8.37 million viewers for “60 Minutes,” which was second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos” was second with 5.75 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC's “Dateline” averaged 3.37 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, compared to FOX's “Bob's Burgers” (2.015 million and a 0.9 key demo) and “American Dad” (2.38 million and 1.1 key demo rating).

8 p.m. – “The Amazing Race: All-Stars” won the 8 p.m. hour with 7.44 million viewers and finished third with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC's “Once Upon a Time” was second with 6.64 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.2 key demo rating. NBC's “Dateline” was third overall with 4.21 million viewers and fourth with a 0.8 key demo rating. FOX was second in the key demo and and fourth overall with “The Simpsons” (3.61 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “Family Guy” (4.12 million and a 2.1 key demo).

9 p.m. – “The Good Wife” won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 8.68 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Once Upon a Time” was second with 6.36 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.2 key demo rating. NBC's “Rosemary's Baby” started with 4.07 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, which isn't very good and… that's as good as it got for the heavily promoted miniseries. FOX's “Cosmos” was fourth with 3.47 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” completed CBS' overall sweep with 8.63 million viewers and finished second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for the 10 p.m. hour. ABC's “Revenge” averaged 4.92 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.5 key demo rating for its finale. And in its second hour, NBC's “Rosemary's Baby” dipped to 3.28 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.