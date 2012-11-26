TV Ratings: ‘Once Upon a Time’ rises, but Giants-Packers action carries NBC on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, November 25, 2012.

A strong Sunday Night Football matchup between the Giants and Packers helped NBC bounce back from last week’s low primetime game and maintain its normal position of Sunday domination.

Meanwhile, NFL overrun left numbers for both FOX and CBS fairly impossible to accurately gauge on Sunday night.

Among numbers it’s possible to examine, ABC saw “Once Upon a Time” bounce back a little after a dip in its last original airing, but “Revenge” and the already cancelled “666 Park Avenue” dropped again.

For the night, NBC averaged a 5.5 rating among adults 18-49, topping FOX’s 3.7 rating in the key demographic. CBS was a distant third with a 2.1 key demo rating, while ABC averaged a 2.0 key demo rating for Sunday night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 15.26 million viewers and a 9.3 rating/14 share for Sunday primetime, comfortably ahead of CBS’6.7/10 and 10.47 million viewers. FOX was third with a 5.5/8 and 9.17 million viewers, while ABC’s 4.0/6 and 6.525 million viewers finished a distant fourth.

7 p.m. – FOX started primetime in first with 16.34 million viewers and a 6.0 rating among adults 18-49 for NFL overrun and post-game. CBS’ “60 Minutes” was second overall with 12.2 million viewers and third with a 2.2 key demo rating, but a number of major markets had a full hour of NFL overrun, making the numbers imprecise. NBC’s “Football Night in America” was third with 7.07 million viewers and second with a 2.3 key demo rating, beating the 6.58 million viewers and 1.6 key demo rating for ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

8 p.m. – The start of the New York-Green Bay game averaged 17.89 million viewers and a 6.1 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Amazing Race” was second with 9.88 million viewers and third with a 2.5 key demo rating, compared to the 8.76 million viewers and 3.0 key demo rating for ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.” FOX was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “The Simpsons” (7.53 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating) and “Bob’s Burgers” (4.73 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating).

9 p.m. – Sunday Night Football rose to 19.91 million viewers and a 7.1 rating among adults 18-49 in the 9 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS’ “The Good Wife” was far back in second overall with 9.515 million viewers and fourth with a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC’s “Revenge” was third with 6.8 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating. FOX was second in the demo and fourth overall with “Family Guy” (5.76 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo) and “The Cleveland Show” (4.32 million and a 1.9 key demo).

10 p.m. – NBC’s football closed primetime with 16.18 million viewers and a 6.3 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “The Mentalist” was second with 10.28 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, far ahead of the 3.96 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for “666 Park Avenue” on ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.