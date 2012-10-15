TV Ratings: Packers-Texans action helps NBC cruise past FOX’s baseball on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, October 14, 2012.

A good Sunday Night Football showdown between the Packers and Texans helped NBC easily win the night in all key measures, comfortably topping FOX’s National League playoff coverage.

Meanwhile, although “Once Upon a Time” and “666 Park Avenue” both fell, ABC got slight bumps for “Revenge,” while CBS’ lineup was delayed for football in enough markets to make all figures highly unreliable.

For the night, NBC averaged a 5.6 rating among adults 18-49, beating FOX’s 3.1 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 2.2 key demo rating, followed closely by the 2.1 key demo rating for ABC.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 14.7 million viewers and an 8.8 rating/14 share, beating CBS’ 6.7/10 and 10.41 million viewers. FOX was third with a 5.4/8 and 9.06 million viewers, topping the 4.3/7 and 7.01 million viewers for ABC.

7 p.m. – FOX started primetime in first with 14.32 million viewers and a 5.3 rating among adults 18-49 for NFL overrun and postgame. CBS was second with 12.56 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating for “60 Minutes” and NFL overrun. NBC’s “Football Night in America” averaged 7.4 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating, beating the 5.77 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

8 p.m. – NBC moved into first with the start of the football game drawing 16.7 million viewers and a 6.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second overall with 9.42 million viewers for “The Amazing Race” (and “60 Minutes” overlap) and third with a 2.6 key demo rating. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” slipped for a second straight week with 9.14 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating. FOX’s baseball playoff coverage averaged 7.4 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The football game rose to 18.52 million viewers and a 7.1 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Good Wife” (and “The Amazing Race” finished second with 9.04 million viewers and third with a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC’s “Revenge” averaged 8.21 million viewers and rose a hair with a 2.7 key demo rating, while FOX’s baseball slipped to 5.47 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The Texans and Packers averaged 16.19 million viewers and a 6.6 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Mentalist” averaged 10.62 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. ABC’s “666 Park Avenue” was down a tiny bit to 4.92 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.