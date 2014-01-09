TV Ratings: People’s Choice Awards leads CBS Wednesday, while ‘Chicago PD’ premieres well

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, January 8, 2014.

The People’s Choice Awards drew their largest audience since 2010, helping CBS to slim primetime wins on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, NBC’s “Chicago PD” premiere held onto almost all of its “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” numbers, which should satisfy all and sundry.

And for all of that, Wednesday’s top show among young viewers was ABC’s “Modern Family.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.1 rating for Wednesday night, beating ABC and NBC’s 1.9 rating in the key demo. FOX averaged a 1.2 key demo rating for fourth, while The CW did a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 8.86 million viewers and a 5.7 rating/9 share, topping NBC’s 7.82 million viewers and 5.1/8 for Wednesday primetime. ABC was third with 5.95 million viewers and a 3.7/6, well ahead of the 1.7/3 and 2.88 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 1.09 million viewers.

8 p.m. – ABC started the night in first with “The Middle” (8.77 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo) and the apparently incompatible “Super Fun Night” (4.92 million and a 1.5 key demo). Two repeats of “2 Broke Girls” averaged 6.23 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for CBS, compared to the 6.05 million viewers and 1.6 key demo rating for NBC’s new “Revolution.” FOX’s airing of “Step Brothers” averaged 2.97 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, topping the 1.32 million viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for The CW’s “Arrow” repeat.

9 p.m. – CBS moved into first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 10.13 million viewers for the People’s Choice Awards, coming in second with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was second with 8.85 million viewers and third with a 2.1 key demo rating. ABC won the hour in the key demo and was third overall with “Modern Family” (9.535 million and a 3.5 key demo) and the apparently incompatible “Super Fun Night” (4.89 million and a 1.8 key demo rating). FOX’s movie averaged 2.79 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, while The CW’s “Tomorrow People” averaged 860,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The People’s Choice Awards kept CBS in first for the 10 p.m. hour with 10.225 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Chicago PD” averaged 8.56 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating for its premiere. ABC reaired that special where David Blaine amazed celebrities and drew 3.8 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.