TV Ratings: PGA Championship, ‘Big Brother’ lead CBS Sunday domination

Fast National ratings for Sunday, August 10, 2014.

The tight conclusion to the golf calendar's final major, featuring many of the sport's biggest names, stretched two full hours into primetime on Sunday, preempting “Unforgettable” and “Reckless,” but leading CBS to domination in all measures.

CBS' only Sunday originals were a golf-bloated “60 Minutes” and “Big Brother,” which delivered below-average numbers in a 10 p.m. airing for much of the country.

Sunday's other semi-major notable was FOX's Teen Choice Awards telecast, which appears to have been basically flat with last year's show.

On to the numbers, which are very subject-to-change…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.0 rating for Sunday primetime, tops in the key demographic. ABC, NBC and FOX all averaged a 0.8 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.025 million viewers and a 5.7 rating/10 share for Sunday night, far ahead of the 3.65 million viewers and 2.2/4 for ABC. NBC's 3.28 million viewers and 2.0/4 topped FOX's 2.24 million viewers and 1.3/2.

[For whatever it's worth, FOX dominated the night among viewers 12-17, topping the combined totals for the other three networks.]

7 p.m. – PGA Championship overrun (and “60 Minutes” on the left side of the country) averaged 11.12 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 7 p.m. hour. ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos” repeat averaged 4.5 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for second. NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” encore averaged 2.795 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, compared to the 1.58 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for FOX's “American Dad” and “The Simpsons” repeats.

8 p.m. – The conclusion of the PGA Championship (and “Big Brother” on the left side of the country) averaged 12.16 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 8 p.m. hour. NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” encore averaged 3.214 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, edging out the 3.21 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for ABC's “Wipeout.” The first hour of the Teen Choice Awards drew 2.31 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating on FOX.

9 p.m. – CBS' “60 Minutes” and whatever aired on the left coast averaged 7.44 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 9 p.m. hour. NBC's “America's Got Talent” encore averaged 3.44 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, beating the 2.92 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for ABC's new “Rising Star.” FOX's Teen Choice Awards telecast rose to 2.84 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Big Brother” and motley West Coast programming averaged 5.375 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC's “Castle” repeat was second with 3.98 million viewers and third with a 0.6 key demo rating, compared to the 3.67 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for NBC's “America's Got Talent” encore.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.