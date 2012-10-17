TV Ratings: Presidential Debate and ‘The Voice’ carry NBC Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 16, 2012.

It was another Debate Night on network TV, meaning the usual jumble of live ratings to be adjusted as the day progresses.

Led by yet another strong performance by “The Voice” and by preliminary dominance in its debate coverage, NBC appears to have won Tuesday in most measures.

On a night with few originals, there were few additional ratings highlight. Despite already receiving six additional episodes, FOX’s “Ben and Kate” seems to be sinking to dangerous depths, while The CW’s “Emily Owens, MD” had a so-so (but certainly not disastrous) premiere.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.7 rating, easily beating ABC’s 2.5 rating in the key demographic. CBS’ 1.9 rating and the 1.6 key demo rating for FOX followed. The CW averaged a 0.5 key demo rating for Tuesday night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 12.13 million viewers and a 7.2 rating/11 share for Tuesday primetime, compared to the 7.6/11 and 11.53 million viewers for ABC. There was a drop to CBS in third with a 5.4/8 and 8.23 million viewers and then a bigger drop to FOX’s 2.3/3 and 3.84 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.505 million viewers and a 1.0/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – ABC won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 12.685 million viewers and finished second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 for “Dancing with the Stars.” NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 12.08 million viewers and won the hour with a 4.6 key demo rating, both up from last Tuesday’s show. A repeat of “NCIS” averaged 8.15 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for CBS. FOX was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “Raising Hope” (4.28 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating) and “Ben and Kate” (2.91 million and a 1.2 key demo). The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.32 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, both rising from last week.

9 p.m. – NBC’s debate coverage averaged 12.845 million viewers and a 5.0 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s debate coverage was second with 11.76 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating. CBS averaged 8.67 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating for its debate coverage, while FOX averaged 4.08 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. The CW’s “Emily Owens, MD” premiere averaged 1.69 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating. While that doesn’t rise to the levels of last week’s “Arrow” and “Beauty and the Beast” launches, it was still The CW’s most watched show in the time period since last November.

10 p.m. – Debate coverage on NBC averaged 11.47 million viewers and a 4.5 rating among adults 18-49 in the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s coverage was second with 10.15 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating, beating the 7.87 million viewers and 2.1 key demo rating for CBS’ debate coverage.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.