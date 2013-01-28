TV Ratings: Pro Bowl helps NBC hold off CBS and ’60 Minutes’ to win Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, January 27, 2013.
Even though nobody who cares about football cares about the Pro Bowl, enough people cared for NBC to cruise to a Sunday night win among young viewers and to narrowly hold off CBS, boosted by a high profile “60 Minutes,” overall.
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.3 rating, tops in the key demographic. FOX was a distant second with a 1.9 rating, followed by CBS’ 1.5 rating. ABC trailed in the key demo with a 1.2 rating.
Overall, things were a lot closer with NBC averaged 9.89 million viewers and a 5.9 rating/9 share, compared to CBS’ 9.67 million viewers and 6.4/10. ABC was third with a 3.3/5 and 5.2 million viewers, while FOX averaged a 2.2/3 and 3.95 million viewers for Sunday night.
7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 11.54 million viewers for “60 Minutes,” featuring a joint interview with President Obama and Secretary of State Clinton, which finished third among adults 18-49 with a 1.7 rating. NBC’s Pro Bowl coverage was a close second with 11.01 million viewers and easily won the hour with a 3.4 key demo rating. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was third overall with 6.88 million viewers and second with a 1.8 key demo rating. FOX trailed with a repeat of “Bob’s Burgers” (1.92 million and a 0.8 key demo) and a new “The Cleveland Show” (2.55 million and a 1.2 key demo).
8 p.m. – The Pro Bowl rose to 12.06 million viewers and a 3.9 rating among adults 18-49 to rule the 8 p.m. hour for NBC. CB S’ repeat of “NCIS” was second with 7.55 million viewers and third with a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX was third overall and second in the key demo with “The Simpsons” (5.3 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo) and “Bob’s Burgers” (4.15 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo). ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” repeat was fourth with 3.6 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – NBC narrowly held onto first for the 9 p.m. hour with 9.4 million viewers for the Pro Bowl, which did a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 to easily win the hour. CBS was a close second with 9.29 million viewers for “The Good Wife,” which came in third with a 1.5 key demo rating. ABC’s telefilm “The Makeover” was a dud with 5.05 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in its first hour. FOX was a close fourth overall and a solid second in the key demo with “Family Guy” (5.56 million and a 2.8 key demo) and “American Dad” (4.19 million and a 2.1 key demo).
10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” won the final hour of primetime overall with 10.3 million viewers and finished second with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC’s Pro Bowl game reached its conclusion and dipped to 7.07 million viewers for second, still winning the key demo with a 2.7 rating. ABC’s “The Makeover” averaged 5.29 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.
Given the ratings, is there any danger of “The Good Wife” and “The Mentalist” getting canceled after this season?
Balaji – Minimal danger. CBS needs the prestige from “Good Wife” and “The Mentalist” is still steady enough that, at worst, it’ll be shipped to Friday. I think CBS has other/bigger problems still…
-Daniel