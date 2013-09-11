TV Ratings: ‘Quiz’ and ‘Talent’ lead NBC on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, September 10, 2013.

NBC’s “Million Second Quiz” dipped slightly in its second night, but still combined with “America’s Got Talent” to help the network win Tuesday in most key measures.

Meanwhile, FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” got no real bump for its finale, though FOX is trumpeting a 2 percent bump among overall, while also admitting the finale was down 13 percent from last year’s season-closer.

Note, of course, that Tuesday’s ratings are a big old mess due to President Obama’s 15-minute address to the nation, which was broadcast live for much of the country at 9 p.m. ET.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.0 rating for Tuesday night, far ahead of FOX’s 1.3 rating in the key demographic. ABC and CBS averaged a 1.0 key demo rating for Tuesday, followed by the 0.5 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.83 million viewers and a 4.9 rating/8 share for Tuesday primetime, topping the 4.7/8 and 7.09 million viewers for CBS on the night. FOX’s 4.19 million and 2.7/4 and ABC’s 2.5/4 and 3.615 million viewers followed. The CW averaged an estimated 1.41 million viewers and a 0.9/1 for the night.

[Univision averaged 2.84 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 for the night.]

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 8.84 million viewers for a repeat of “NCIS,” coming in fourth with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Million Second Quiz” averaged 5.81 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, still winning the hour despite a 12 percent drop from Monday. ABC’s “Shark Tank” repeat was third with 4.72 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, compared to the 4.31 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.” The CW’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway” repeats averaged 1.83 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The Presidential Address bumped all of the networks by 15 minutes in the 9 p.m. hour. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” finished first with 8.63 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat was second overall with 6.83 million viewers and third with a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” finale dropped in its second hour with 4.08 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, still ahead of the 3.27 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for ABC’s “Bachelor” clip special. The CW’s “Capture” averaged 990,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” closed primetime in first with 9.05 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS’ “Person of Interest” repeat averaged 5.6 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, compared to the 2.86 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for ABC’s “20/20” special.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.