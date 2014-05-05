TV Ratings: ‘Resurrection’ finale, ’60 Minutes’ lead Sunday split, ‘Simpsons’ gets a Lego boost

Fast National ratings for Sunday, May 4, 2014.

ABC got a tiny bump for the “Resurrection” season finale and the network edged out FOX for victory among young viewers, while “60 Minutes” and “The Good Wife” helped CBS comfortably win Sunday night overall.

Although FOX couldn't quite beat ABC in the key demo, the network had a strong night, with a Lego-filled “Simpsons” episode rising and “Family Guy” actually doing Sunday's best young demo numbers. This animated comedies helped “Cosmos” to growth as well.

In terms of Sunday negatives, NBC's “American Dream Builders” hit another low, while “Believe” stopped several weeks of encouraging stability with a drop.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.7 rating for Sunday night, edging out FOX's 1.6 rating in the key demographic. [FOX won the night comfortably among adults 18-34.] CBS was third with a 1.3 key demo rating, followed by NBC's 0.9 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS won comfortably with an estimated 8.995 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/10 share for Sunday primetime. ABC was a distant second with 6.45 million viewers and a 4.0/7, which was till far ahead of NBC's 3.9 million viewers and 2.5/4. FOX was a close fourth with 3.63 million viewers and a 2.1/4.

7 p.m. – The night's biggest audience was the 10.33 million viewers for CBS' “60 Minutes” in the 7 p.m. hour, with the newsmagazine coming in third with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos” was second with 6.21 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. FOX was third overall and second in the key demo with “Bob's Burgers” (2.26 million and a 1.1 key demo) and “American Dad” (2.56 million and a 1.3 key demo). NBC's “American Dream Builders” averaged 2.22 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall with 8.05 million viewers for “The Amazing Race: All-Stars,” which finished third for the hour with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Once Upon a Time” was second overall with 6.7 million viewers and also second with a 2.0 key demo rating. NBC's “Dateline” averaged 5.535 million viewers for third and a 1.0 key demo rating for fourth. FOX won the hour in the key demo and finished fourth overall with “The Simpsons” (4.29 million and a 1.9 key demo) and “Family Guy” (4.35 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo).

9 p.m. – “The Good Wife” kept CBS' overall lead going with 9.085 million viewers and finished third for the hour with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Resurrection” finale rose to 7.87 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.0 key demo rating. NBC's “Believe” was third with 4.27 million viewers and fourth with a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX's “Cosmos” drew 4.15 million viewers and did a 1.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” completed CBS' overall primetime sweep with 8.52 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Revenge” won the hour with a 1.3 key demo rating and finished a distant second with 5.02 million viewers. NBC's “Crisis” trailed with 3.58 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.