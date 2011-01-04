TV Ratings: Returning CBS comedies top ABC’s ‘Bachelor’ premiere on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 3, 2011.

ABC got OK numbers for the return of “The Bachelor” leading into a new “Castle,” but CBS easily swept the night with new episodes of four sitcoms and “Hawaii Five-O” on the first Monday of 2011.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.6 rating for the night, beating the 2.7 rating for ABC in the key demographic. FOX was a distant third with a 1.3 rating, followed by NBC’s 0.9 rating and the 0.4 rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 11.65 million viewers to go with a 7.0 rating/11 share. ABC’s 6.0/9 and 9.21 million viewers finished a solid second, far ahead of third place FOX’s 2.8/4 and 4.33 million viewers. NBC was fourth with a 1.7/3 and 2.68 million viewers, while The CW’s 0.6/1 and 934,000 viewers trailed.

8 p.m. – New episodes of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” started primetime in first for CBS with 10.14 million viewers and a 3.7 rating among adults 18-49. The first hour of ABC’s “Bachelor” premiere was second with 8.89 million viewers and a 2.7 demo rating. FOX’s “House” repeat averaged 4.77 million viewers, beating the 2.53 million viewers for NBC’s “Chuck” repeat. A repeat of “90210” on The CW averaged 1.11 million viewers in first.

9 p.m. – A big return for “Two and a Half Men” (15.34 million viewers and a 4.6 demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (12.59 million and a 3.7 demo) gave the 9 p.m. hour to CBS. “The Bachelor” went up to 9.12 million viewers and a 3.0 demo rating in its second hour for ABC. FOX’s “Lie to Me” repeat averaged 3.88 million viewers to beat the 2.68 million viewers for an NBC’s “Biggest Loser: Where Are They Now” special. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat drew only 757,000 viewers in fifth.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” wrapped up primetime with 10.835 million viewers and a 2.9 demo rating, comfortably topping the 9.61 million viewers and 2.4 demo rating for ABC’s new “Castle.” The NBC’s “Biggest Loser” special averaged 2.84 million viewers in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.