TV Ratings: Returning CBS comedies top ABC’s ‘Bachelor’ premiere on Monday

#How I Met Your Mother
01.04.11 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Monday, January 3, 2011.
ABC got OK numbers for the return of “The Bachelor” leading into a new “Castle,” but CBS easily swept the night with new episodes of four sitcoms and “Hawaii Five-O” on the first Monday of 2011.
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.6 rating for the night, beating the 2.7 rating for ABC in the key demographic. FOX was a distant third with a 1.3 rating, followed by NBC’s 0.9 rating and the 0.4 rating for The CW. 
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 11.65 million viewers to go with a 7.0 rating/11 share. ABC’s 6.0/9 and 9.21 million viewers finished a solid second, far ahead of third place FOX’s 2.8/4 and 4.33 million viewers. NBC was fourth with a 1.7/3 and 2.68 million viewers, while The CW’s 0.6/1 and 934,000 viewers trailed.
8 p.m. – New episodes of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” started primetime in first for CBS with 10.14 million viewers and a 3.7 rating among adults 18-49. The first hour of ABC’s “Bachelor” premiere was second with 8.89 million viewers and a 2.7 demo rating. FOX’s “House” repeat averaged 4.77 million viewers, beating the 2.53 million viewers for NBC’s “Chuck” repeat. A repeat of “90210” on The CW averaged 1.11 million viewers in first.
9 p.m. – A big return for “Two and a Half Men” (15.34 million viewers and a 4.6 demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (12.59 million and a 3.7 demo) gave the 9 p.m. hour to CBS. “The Bachelor” went up to 9.12 million viewers and a 3.0 demo rating in its second hour for ABC. FOX’s “Lie to Me” repeat averaged 3.88 million viewers to beat the 2.68 million viewers for an NBC’s “Biggest Loser: Where Are They Now” special. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat drew only 757,000 viewers in fifth.
10 p.m. – CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” wrapped up primetime with 10.835 million viewers and a 2.9 demo rating, comfortably topping the 9.61 million viewers and 2.4 demo rating for ABC’s new “Castle.” The NBC’s “Biggest Loser” special averaged 2.84 million viewers in third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#How I Met Your Mother
TAGSCASTLEHawaii Five0HOW I MET YOUR MOTHERMIKE & MOLLYMondayNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSRULES OF ENGAGEMENTTHE BACHELORTV RATINGSTwo And A Half Men

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP