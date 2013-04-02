TV Ratings: ‘Revolution’ fades, but steady ‘Voice’ leads NBC Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, April 1, 2013.

“The Voice” held onto most of its spring return audience to carry NBC to a commanding Monday win among young viewers, but at least some of the network’s joy may be tempered by declines for “Revolution” in its second airing of 2013.

Meanwhile, FOX’s “The Following” also continued a gradual decline, even though its “Bones” lead-in was up week-to-week. In contrast, ABC’s “Castle” overcame a drop for its “Dancing with the Stars” lead-in and got a 100th episode bump.

For the night, NBC averaged a 3.9 rating among adults 18-49, far ahead of ABC’s 2.2 rating in the key demographic. FOX was a close third with a 2.1 key demo rating, followed by CBS’ 1.2 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, ABC topped Monday night with 13.1 million viewers and an 8.4 rating/13 share, easily topping NBC’s 10.93 million viewers and 6.5/10. FOX was third with a 4.2/6 and 6.72 million viewers, with CBS’ 4.8 million and 3.1/5 taking fourth. The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 792,000 viewers for Monday.

[Univision averaged 3.67 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday night.]

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” started primetime in first for ABC with 13.45 million viewers and finished second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. “The Voice” averaged 12.13 million viewers for second and doubled ABC with a 4.2 rating in the key demo. FOX’s “Bones” averaged 6.92 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating for third, while CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” averaged 4.03 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 973,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, basically flat from last week.

9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” averaged nearly 14.1 million viewers to keep ABC in first for the 9 p.m. hour and tied for second with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. “The Voice” was up to 14 million viewers and a 5.0 key demo rating in its second hour for NBC. “The Following” averaged 6.525 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating for FOX, well ahead of the 5.05 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating averaged by repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” on CBS. A repeat of “Hart of Dixie” averaged 610,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating on The CW.





10 p.m. – “Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour with 11.76 million viewers and finished a close second with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Revolution” slipped to 6.66 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating and fell into a tie with ABC in the 9:30 half-hour in the key demo. CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 5.32 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.