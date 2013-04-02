TV Ratings: ‘Revolution’ fades, but steady ‘Voice’ leads NBC Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, April 1, 2013.
“The Voice” held onto most of its spring return audience to carry NBC to a commanding Monday win among young viewers, but at least some of the network’s joy may be tempered by declines for “Revolution” in its second airing of 2013.
Meanwhile, FOX’s “The Following” also continued a gradual decline, even though its “Bones” lead-in was up week-to-week. In contrast, ABC’s “Castle” overcame a drop for its “Dancing with the Stars” lead-in and got a 100th episode bump.
For the night, NBC averaged a 3.9 rating among adults 18-49, far ahead of ABC’s 2.2 rating in the key demographic. FOX was a close third with a 2.1 key demo rating, followed by CBS’ 1.2 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, though, ABC topped Monday night with 13.1 million viewers and an 8.4 rating/13 share, easily topping NBC’s 10.93 million viewers and 6.5/10. FOX was third with a 4.2/6 and 6.72 million viewers, with CBS’ 4.8 million and 3.1/5 taking fourth. The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 792,000 viewers for Monday.
[Univision averaged 3.67 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday night.]
8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” started primetime in first for ABC with 13.45 million viewers and finished second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. “The Voice” averaged 12.13 million viewers for second and doubled ABC with a 4.2 rating in the key demo. FOX’s “Bones” averaged 6.92 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating for third, while CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” averaged 4.03 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 973,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, basically flat from last week.
9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” averaged nearly 14.1 million viewers to keep ABC in first for the 9 p.m. hour and tied for second with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. “The Voice” was up to 14 million viewers and a 5.0 key demo rating in its second hour for NBC. “The Following” averaged 6.525 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating for FOX, well ahead of the 5.05 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating averaged by repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” on CBS. A repeat of “Hart of Dixie” averaged 610,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating on The CW.
10 p.m. – “Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour with 11.76 million viewers and finished a close second with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Revolution” slipped to 6.66 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating and fell into a tie with ABC in the 9:30 half-hour in the key demo. CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 5.32 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Is it just me or are spring ratings collapsing across the board again? I’m not sure the networks can really do anything about it, but it just reminds me of your discussion of the crowded schedule and pilot process and just makes me think something different could be done. I mean every new show struggled to crack a 2.0 rating last night and these are all shows that were pulling close to 3.0 earlier in the season.
The breaks between Fall season endings and the post-New Year’s returns seems to get longer and longer. Hell, a show I watch, “Grimm”, had its Fall finale Nov. 16th and didn’t return until March 22nd!! That’s insane. I imagine “Revolution” had a similarly extreme gap. How can a show’s ratings not be negatively affected?
Dan – can you tell us why the gaps have to bee so long? Is it because production has to wait a long time to see if it will be renewed before more episodes are green-lit?
Revolution, Grimm, The Walking Dead are about the only shows that had a long mid-season hiatus. The Walking Dead follows this schedule of airing 8 episodes in the fall and 8 in the winter. Otherwise, I think there’s hardly any break these days. This year, shows returned as early as January 3.