TV Ratings: Rising ’24: Live Another Day’ and ‘Bachelorette’ pace Monday split

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 2, 2014.

Breaking through an early summer of weak ratings, Monday night actually offered many glimmers of hope for the five networks.

At the top of the heap were ABC, which won overall with the rising “The Bachelorette,” while FOX scored a narrow win among young viewers with building episodes of both “MasterChef” and “24: Live Another Day.”

But that wasn't the only good news.

NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” got a good week-to-week bump and actually ranked as Monday's top show in the key demographic.

The CW's impressively reliable “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” did good numbers in its summer premiere and boosted the return of the inexplicably renewed “Beauty and the Beast” to numbers that almost could explicate the renewal.

And “Mistresses” had an OK return on ABC.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.8 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. NBC was a close second with a 1.7 key demo rating for the night, followed by ABC's 1.5 key demo rating and the 1.1 key demo rating for CBS. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 5.83 million viewers and a 4.0 rating/7 share for Monday primetime. FOX was second with 5.66 million viewers and a 3.4/6, compared to the 3.7/6 and 5.47 million viewers for CBS in third. NBC was a reasonably close fourth with 4.93 million viewers and a 2.9/5, followed at a distance by The CW's 1.36 million viewers and 0.9/1.

8 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” started primetime in first for ABC with 6.41 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. “MasterChef” tied for first with a 1.7 key demo rating and finished second with 5.08 million viewers. Over on CBS, repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mom” averaged 4.74 million viewers for third and a 1.0 key demo rating for fourth, compared to the 4.26 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for NBC's “Last Comic Standing” encore. The CW's two episodes of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” averaged 1.615 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – ABC stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 6.59 million viewers for “The Bachelorette,” which tied for second with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. FOX's “24: Live Another Day” averaged 6.24 million viewers for second and also did a 1.8 key demo rating. Repeats of “Mike & Molly” and “Two and a Half Men” averaged 5.54 million viewers for second and a 1.1 key demo rating for third. That left “American Ninja Warrior” in first for the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating and fourth with 5.16 million viewers for NBC. The CW's “Beauty and the Beast” return averaged 1.11 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 6.13 million viewers for “48 Hours,” tying for second with a 1.2 key demo rating. “American Ninja Warrior” ket NBC atop the key demo heap with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 and finished second overall with 5.37 million viewers. ABC's “Mistresses” premiere was third with 4.48 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.