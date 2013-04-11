TV Ratings: Rising ‘American Idol’ can’t top ‘Modern Family,’ but carries FOX on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, April 10, 2013.
“American Idol” was up week-to-week and even though it lost to “Modern Family” among young viewers, it still carried FOX to Wednesday night wins in most key measures.
On a night of only minor movement, “Criminal Minds,” “CSI” and “Nashville” were all up a little, while “Survivor,” “Suburgatory” and “How To Live With Your Parents” all posted declines.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.2 rating for Wednesday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 2.6 key demo rating, beating ABC’s 2.3 key demo rating. There was a big drop to NBC’s 1.0 key demo rating and to the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 11.99 million viewers and a 7.4 rating/12 share for the night, edging out CBS’ 6.7/11 and 10.455 million viewers. ABC was third with a 4.6/7 and 7.09 million viewers, which was well ahead of NBC’s 2.9/5 and 4.12 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.38 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for a night of repeats.
[Univision averaged 3.84 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday night.]
8 p.m. – “American Idol” started primetime in first with 11.31 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX. CBS’ “Survivor: Caramoan” averaged 9.145 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating for second. ABC was third with “The Middle” (7.42 million and a 2.0 key demo rating) and “Suburgatory” (5.555 million and a 1.7 key demo rating). NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 5.26 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, with The CW’s repeat of “Arrow” trailing with 1.56 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo.
9 p.m. – FOX stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 12.67 million viewers and a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 for the second hour of “American Idol.” CBS’ “Criminal Minds” was second overall with 11.29 million viewers and a close third with a 3.0 key demo rating. ABC’s “Modern Family” (10.22 million and a 3.8 key demo rating) and “How To Live With Your Parents (For The Rest of Your Life)” (7.31 million and a 2.5 key demo) were both down from last week. NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged just under 4 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 1.19 million and a 0.4 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – With “Chicago Fire” off for the night, CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” got a solid bump to 10.93 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Nashville” also rose with 6.005 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. NBC aired an encore of the “Hannibal” pilot and drew 3.1 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

