TV Ratings: Rising ‘Big Brother,’ falling ‘Talent’ pace Wednesday split

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, August 31, 2011.

CBS’ “Big Brother” was up from last Wednesday in the 8 p.m. hour, while NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” was down from last Wednesday in the 9 p.m. hour. The result was that CBS was able to sneak in and win the night among young viewers, while NBC held onto the overall lead.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.0 rating, edging out NBC, which averaged a 1.7 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.5 rating, while FOX’s 1.0 rating and The CW’s 0.4 rating followed.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 6.93 million viewers in primetime along with a 4.4 rating/7 share. CBS was second with a 4.0.7 and 6.42 million viewers. ABC’s 2.9/5 and 4.36 million viewers beat FOX’s 2.1/3 and 3.24 million. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.04 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.66 million viewers for the night and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, so “Better than FOX” on both counts.]

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 8.21 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 for “Big Brother.” NBC’s “Minute To Win It” was second with 5.42 million viewers. ABC’s two episode of “The Middle” averaged 4.2 million for third. FOX’s “Buried Treasure” averaged 3.26 million viewers (down from last week’s premiere) and a 1.0 rating in the key demo (steady from last week). On The CW, “America’s Next Top Model” drew 1.175 million viewers.

9 p.m. – NBC moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 10.26 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating for “America’s Got Talent.” CBS slipped to second with 5.26 million viewers for “Criminal Minds.” ABC’s two episodes of “Modern Family” averaged 4.55 million viewers for third overall and finished second in the key demo. FOX’s repeat of “Buried Treasure” basically equalled the new episode before it with 3.22 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. On The CW, “America’s Next Top Model” slipped to 913,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – CBS won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 5.78 million viewers for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged 5.1 million viewers in second. ABC was third overall with 4.33 million viewers for “Primetime Nightline,” which actually won the hour with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.