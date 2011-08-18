TV Ratings: Rising ‘Big Brother’ lifts CBS on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, August 17, 2011.

With FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” done for the season, it was another big week for “Big Brother” and another summer Wednesday win for CBS.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.0 rating for the night, beating NBC’s 1.7 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.4 rating. FOX averaged a 0.7 rating for the night and The CW averaged a 0.4 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged 6.96 million viewers in primetime along with a 4.4 rating/7 share. NBC stayed second with a 3.7/6 and 6.18 million viewers, beating the 2.8/5 and 4.31 million viewers for ABC. FOX averaged 1.88 million viewers and a 1.2/2, holding off the 0.7/1 and 1.12 million viewers for The CW.

[Univision averaged 3.29 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, good for fourth in both measures.]

8 p.m. – Facing no real competition, “Big Brother” rose to 7.96 million viewers and a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 8 p.m. hour. [Were there sports preemptions we might be missing or did “Big Brother” just pick up “SYTYCD” viewers?] ABC’s “The Middle” and “Modern Family” averaged 4.69 million viewers, nipping the 4.65 million for NBC’s “Minute To Win It.” FOX’s reairing of the ‘Mobbed” special averaged 1.91 million viewers, beating the 1.19 million for The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model.”

9 p.m. – NBC moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 9.42 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “America’s Got Talent.” CBS’ “Criminal Minds” took second with 5.86 million viewers. On ABC, “Modern Family” and “Happy Endings” averaged 3.88 million viewers. FOX’s “House” averaged 1.84 million viewers, beating the 1.05 million for The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model.”

10 p.m. – CBS moved back into first for the 10 p.m. hour with 7.06 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” NBC’s “Love in the Wild” finale averaged 4.49 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for second. ABC’s “Primetime Nightline” averaged 4.37 million viewers in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

