TV Ratings: Rising ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘NCIS’ repeat lead Tuesday, while ‘Originals’ draws high

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 3, 2013.

An “NCIS” repeat was Tuesday’s most watched show, as CBS was still able to win the night overall without a single new program, while the drop in competition helped both “The Voice” and “Chicago Fire” rise week-to-week in helping NBC lead among young viewers.

Airing without “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ABC saw drops for “The Goldbergs” and “Trophy Wife.”

Similarly, a “New Girl” repeat led to a drop for “The Mindy Project,” but “Dads” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” posted small gains for FOX.

Finally, over on The CW, the competitive race between “The Originals” and “Supernatural” continued with the two dramas tying among young viewers and “Supernatural” holding the slimmest of leads overall. Either way, The CW is pleased since this was the network’s most watched Tuesday in five years.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.6 rating for Tuesday night, comfortably winning the key demographic. CBS was a distant second with a 1.4 key demo rating, beating FOX’s 1.3 rating. ABC and The CW tied with a 1.1 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS ruled with 10.12 million viewers and a 6.6 rating/11 share for Tuesday primetime, beating the 8.95 million viewers and 5.6/9 for NBC. There was a big drop to ABC’s 3.625 million viewers and 2.4/4 in third. At the bottom, FOX averaged 2.855 million viewers and a 1.8/3, barely holding off The CW’s 2.45 million viewers and 1.5/2.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with 12.37 million viewers for an “NCIS” repeat, which came in second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was second overall with 6.72 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was third overall with 3.62 million viewers and fifth with a 0.9 key demo rating. FOX was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “Dads” (3.335 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.67 million and a 1.6 key demo). On The CW, “The Originals” averaged 2.44 million viewers — its biggest audience to date, including its Thursday premiere — and a 1.1 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Voice” took over first for the 9 p.m. hour with 11.89 million viewers and a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat was second with 9.54 million viewers and also finished second with a 1.4 key demo rating (not such a great sign for the other new shows in the hour). ABC followed with “The Goldbergs” (4.52 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (3.25 million and a 1.1 key demo). The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 2.45 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for the hour, compared to FOX’s “New Girl” repeat (2.06 million and a 0.9 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.36 million and a 1.2 key demo).

10 p.m. – A repeat of “Person of Interest” won the 10 p.m. hour with 8.465 million viewers and finished second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. With the “PoI” repeat, “Chicago Fire” got a big bump to 8.245 million and an hour-winning 2.3 key demo rating. ABC’s premiere of “What Would You Do?” averaged 3.25 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.