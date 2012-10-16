TV Ratings: Rising ‘Revolution,’ ‘The Voice’ lead NBC Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, October 15, 2012.
NBC’s “Revolution” halted its post-premiere slippage and combined with “The Voice” to given NBC yet another Monday night rout among young viewers. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and “Castle” also added viewers and helped that network maintain its usual overall win.
Meanwhile, FOX got an unimpressive performance from the National League Championship Series and The CW’s “Gossip Girl” failed to build on last week’s dismal premiere, though “90210” was up.
[Note: As was the case last week, CBS had the Monday Night Football game in one market. Since that market was San Diego, though, it’s even harder to anticipate the impact of that NFL inflation.]
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.3 rating for Monday night, far ahead of CBS’ 2.6 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.1 rating was good for third, beating FOX’s 1.3 rating and the 0.5 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, though, ABC won the night with 12.6 million viewers and an 8.4 rating/13 share. NBC was second with a 6.7/10 and 11.47 million viewers, far ahead of the 5.1/8 and 8.23 million viewers for CBS. FOX averaged 4.83 million viewers and a 3.1/5, beating the 0.6/1 and 915,000 viewers for The CW.
8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” started primetime in first overall with 12.93 million viewers, but lagged in third with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was second with 12.35 million viewers and comfortably first with a 4.4 key demo rating. CBS was third overall and second in the key demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (8.08 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo) and “Partners” (6.21 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo). FOX’s baseball coverage was fourth with 5.07 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. The CW’s “90210” rose to 1.07 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – The second hour of “Dancing with the Stars” was up to 14.01 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 13.23 million viewers for second and dominated with a 5.1 key demo rating. CBS retained its position with “2 Broke Girls” (9.21 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (9.025 million and a 3.0 key demo). FOX’s baseball averaged only 4.59 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, which actually represents big week-to-week gains in the hour compared to “The Mob Doctor.” And on The CW, “Gossip Girl” averaged only 762,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Castle” held onto its place as the 10 p.m. hour’s most watched show with 10.87 million viewers and tied for second with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Revolution” moved back ahead of CBS for second on the hour with 8.82 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.4 key demo rating. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 8.435 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.
Here I thought Revolution will slip down further. In any case, I stopped watching after the third episode. Is it getting better?
Balaji – I have two unwatched “Revolution” episodes on my DVR, so I’m not sure…
-Daniel
I stopped after episode four, which was unbearably bad.
At this point it is a considerably better show than the pilot would indicate. Not something I would call a great show though. It for the most part has stayed around the quality of the third episode, with the fourth being slightly better than that.
I’ve watched all the Revolution episodes and I’d give it a solid B rating.
It’s not a great show by any means, but its solid and amusing action/adventure show.
The show isn’t also going for completely illogical “shocking twists” or “AH HA!” moments that are out of left field (like The Event for instance).
I would say the show has gotten better since the pilot, not sure if you watched the 3rd episode and were out if anything recently would change your mind. The addition of Daniella Alonso has been good and more Elizabeth Mitchell is always great.
Episode three was way, way better than episode four, which was a total catastrophe. Not sure about last night’s episode but the show as a whole is shite.
Jonnybon,
I wouldn’t say that the whole show is shite, that’s a bit harsh.
You gotta lower the bar on your expectations.
It’s not a great show, it never will be. But its amusing, at times the dialogue is unintentionally funny (like a enjoyable flawed action movie), and so far its stayed away from the awful cliffhanger that gets quickly and easily resolved in the first 5-10 mins of the next episode formula.
I was hopeful at first, but it became clear soon enough that it wasn’t even a so-bad-it’s-good kinda thing. The writing and the a lot of the acting is horrific. Such a massive missed opportunity.
Its a solid B show that, at least to me, provides good action and drama. And as this was focused on the Tom Neville, it was undoubtedly the best of the lot.
Its funny, however, that of all the genre knockoffs present, that peoples select this as the show to nitpick for not adhering to a real world level logic and consistency.
This is a genre show which knows its a genre show being done compettently by a showrunner who has a pretty good idea of the backstories and the mythology (IMO after seeing only 5 episodes)
Wow. You people have very low standards. Last Resort is a show with problems, but that show is still infinitely better than Revolution will ever be.
Jonnybon,
It’s not like I’m dismissing the flaws of Revolution that you are pointing out, I’m just able to enjoy the even with its flaws.
Last Resort Infinitely better? Really? They both have issues when trying to do action on their shows budget, both have dialogue problems, clearly Last Resort’s much better cast helps gloss over the dialogue issues more than the Revolution cast can.
But infinitely better…no way. Last Resort is still better though, just not light years ahead as you seem to suggest.
Was the game blacked-out in San Diego? I know that is often the case for their games. If so, how does that impact the preemption?
Fun Fact: Comic Book Men got 995,000 viewers and a 0.6 at 11:30 on Sunday night.
Just to give some perspective on how bad that Gossip Girl number is.