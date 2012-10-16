TV Ratings: Rising ‘Revolution,’ ‘The Voice’ lead NBC Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, October 15, 2012.

NBC’s “Revolution” halted its post-premiere slippage and combined with “The Voice” to given NBC yet another Monday night rout among young viewers. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and “Castle” also added viewers and helped that network maintain its usual overall win.

Meanwhile, FOX got an unimpressive performance from the National League Championship Series and The CW’s “Gossip Girl” failed to build on last week’s dismal premiere, though “90210” was up.

[Note: As was the case last week, CBS had the Monday Night Football game in one market. Since that market was San Diego, though, it’s even harder to anticipate the impact of that NFL inflation.]

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.3 rating for Monday night, far ahead of CBS’ 2.6 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.1 rating was good for third, beating FOX’s 1.3 rating and the 0.5 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, ABC won the night with 12.6 million viewers and an 8.4 rating/13 share. NBC was second with a 6.7/10 and 11.47 million viewers, far ahead of the 5.1/8 and 8.23 million viewers for CBS. FOX averaged 4.83 million viewers and a 3.1/5, beating the 0.6/1 and 915,000 viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” started primetime in first overall with 12.93 million viewers, but lagged in third with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was second with 12.35 million viewers and comfortably first with a 4.4 key demo rating. CBS was third overall and second in the key demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (8.08 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo) and “Partners” (6.21 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo). FOX’s baseball coverage was fourth with 5.07 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. The CW’s “90210” rose to 1.07 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “Dancing with the Stars” was up to 14.01 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 13.23 million viewers for second and dominated with a 5.1 key demo rating. CBS retained its position with “2 Broke Girls” (9.21 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (9.025 million and a 3.0 key demo). FOX’s baseball averaged only 4.59 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, which actually represents big week-to-week gains in the hour compared to “The Mob Doctor.” And on The CW, “Gossip Girl” averaged only 762,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Castle” held onto its place as the 10 p.m. hour’s most watched show with 10.87 million viewers and tied for second with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Revolution” moved back ahead of CBS for second on the hour with 8.82 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.4 key demo rating. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 8.435 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.