TV Ratings: ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ and tragedy coverage lead Friday, while ‘Fringe’ rises

Fast National ratings for Friday, December 14, 2012.

In a sad juxtaposition, Friday’s leading programming was the Christmas classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” on CBS and “Dateline: NBC” coverage of the tragedy in Connecticut. The night ended with ABC and CBS splitting most key measures.

Among other Friday notes, The CW got decent enough numbers for an airing of the telefilm “Prancer Returns” and, perhaps boosted against repeat competition, NBC’s “Take It All” added viewers, as did FOX’s “Fringe.”

For the night, ABC and CBS both averaged a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 1.3 key demo rating for Friday primetime, followed by FOX’s 1.1 rating and the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.07 million viewers and a 3.5 rating/6 share, compared to the 3.7/6 and 5.76 million viewers for ABC. NBC was a close third with a 3.3/6 and 5.19 million viewers. There was a drop to FOX’s 1.9/3 and 3.08 million viewers and then to the 1.0/2 and 1.54 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” averaged 6.81 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. Coming in second were ABC’s “Last Man Standing” (6.98 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo) and “Malibu Country” (6.53 million and a 1.5 key demo), both up a hair. NBC’s repeat of its Blake Shelton Christmas special averaged 4.08 million viewers for third and a 0.9 key demo rating for fourth. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” took third in the key demo with a 1.1 rating and finished fourth with 3.03 million viewers. The CW’s “Prancer Returns” averaged 1.46 million viewers (better than “Nikita”) and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in the lead in the 9 p.m. hour with “Yes, Virginia” (5.91 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo) and “The Elf on the Shelf” (5.96 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating). NBC’s “Take It All” averaged 4.74 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, compared to the 4.28 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for ABC’s repeat of “Shark Tank.” On FOX, “Fringe” rose to 3.13 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, within range of a season-best performance. The CW’s “Prancer Returns” was up to 1.63 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – All three networks dedicated the 10 p.m. hour to coverage of the shootings in Newtown, Connecticut. NBC’s “Dateline” led the way with 6.76 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” averaged 6.25 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo in second. CBS News’ coverage averaged 5.68 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.