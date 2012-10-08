TV Ratings: Saints help NBC march past NFL-aided CBS on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, October 7, 2012.

Despite ample hype surrounding a record-breaking performance by Drew Brees, NBC’s Sunday Night Football showdown between the Saints and Charges drew only lackluster ratings, but still helped the network hold off CBS’ NFL-boosted regular lineup for the night.

In other ratings news, ABC’s entire Sunday lineup declined in its second week, with “666 Park Avenue” delivering the most discouraging numbers.

[Note that CBS’ decision to delay its schedule by 30 minutes for the right side of the country on NFL doubleheader Sundays may make it easier on DVR users, it doesn’t help nearly as much with the accuracy of ratings for the night.]

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.3 rating for Sunday primetime, easily beating CBS’ 3.2 rating in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 2.6 key demo rating, beating the 2.3 key demo rating for ABC.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 13.685 million viewers and an 8.4/13 for Sunday night, a slightly closer win over the 7.9/12 and 12.68 million viewers for CBS. There was a big drop to ABC’s 7.36 million viewers and 4.5/7 and then to FOX’s 3.0/5 and 5.39 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 2.73 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 for Sunday night.]

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 19.79 million viewers and a 6.0 rating among adults 18-49 for the conclusion of its NFL doubleheader and the start of “60 Minutes.” NBC’s “Football Night in America” was second with 8.36 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating. The umpteenth season premiere of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged 6.48 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating on ABC, compared to the 4.53 million viewers and 2.1 key demo rating for FOX’s NFL postgame and the premiere of “The Cleveland Show.”

8 p.m. – The start of the game between New Orleans and San Diego averaged 15.68 million viewers and a 6.1 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ “60 Minutes” and “The Amazing Race” finished second overall with 13.045 million viewers and third with a 3.0 key demo rating. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” slipped to 9.62 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating in its second episode of the season. On FOX, Halloween-themed episodes of “The Simpsons” (6.52 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating) and “Bob’s Burgers” (4.84 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo) followed.

9 p.m. – Sunday Night Football went up to 16.32 million viewers and a 6.2 rating among adults 18-49 in its second hour for NBC. CBS was second overall, but fourth in the key demo with the 8.91 million viewers and 2.0 key demo rating for “The Amazing Race” and “The Good Wife.” ABC’s “Revenge” fell to 8.27 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating. On FOX, “Family Guy” (6.735 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating) and “American Dad” (5.18 million and a 2.6 key demo) finished second in the demo and fourth overall.

10 p.m. – The Saints and Chargers finished primetime in first with 14.37 million viewers and a 6.0 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS was second with 8.98 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating for “The Good Wife” and “The Mentalist.” ABC’s “666 Park Avenue” fell to 5.08 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in its second airing.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.