TV Ratings: ‘Saturday Night Live Christmas,’ ‘Mike & Molly’ lead Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, December 22, 2014.

NBC won Monday night among young viewers thanks to the “A Saturday Night Live Christmas” special, while a “The Big Bang Theory” repeat and a new “Mike & Molly” led CBS to overall victory.

The finale of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” put ABC in second overall and third in the key demo, while “State of Affairs” took a big dip without “The Voice” to boost it. How big? That'd be a 27 percent drop for “State of Affairs.”

Note that NBC had the NFL preemption in Cincinnati.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.4 rating for Monday night, edging out CBS' 1.3 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.1 key demo rating, followed by The CW's 0.5 key demo rating and the 0.4 key demo rating for FOX.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.27 million viewers and a 4.6 rating/8 share for Monday primetime. ABC was second with 5.37 million viewers and a 3.3/6, edging out the 4.92 million viewers and 3.1/5 for NBC. FOX averaged a 1.0/2 and 1.59 million viewers, just in front of the 1.35 million viewers and 0.8/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – CBS won the 8 p.m. hour with a “Big Bang Theory” repeat (8.575 million and a 1.6 key demo) and a new “Mike & Molly” (8.47 million and a 1.7 key demo). ABC's “The Great Christmas Light Fight” was second with 5.525 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating, compared to the 4.88 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for NBC's “A Saturday Night Live Christmas.” FOX's “Gotham” repeat and The CW's reairing of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2014 both averaged a 0.5 key demo rating, with FOX drawing 1.835 million viewers to the 1.52 million for The CW.

9 p.m. – A repeat of “Scorpion” averaged 6.54 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS, finishing third with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Great Christmas Light Fight” averaged 6.14 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for second. NBC's “SNL” special averaged 4.92 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. A “Sleepy Hollow” repeat averaged only 1.34 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating for FOX, compared to the 1.18 million viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for The CW's concert and a repeat of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

10 p.m. – CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat won the 10 p.m. hour with 6.74 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC's “State of Affairs” averaged 4.97 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in its first airing without “The Voice” to inflate things. On ABC, a “Castle” repeat was third with 4.445 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.