TV Ratings: ‘Scorpion,’ ‘Bachelor’ pace Monday split, ‘Virgin’ tops ‘Originals’

Fast National ratings for Monday, February 9, 2015.

“Scorpion” was Monday's top show overall, leading CBS to an easy overall victory, while “The Bachelor” continued its late-season rise and lifted ABC to victory among young viewers.

There were some interesting blips on the Monday radar, including “Jane the Virgin” improving on its “The Originals” lead-in in most measures for The CW.

Monday also saw a rather huge dip for NBC's “Celebrity Apprentice,” both for the hour filler special and the actual episode.

Other declining shows included “Gotham,” “Sleepy Hollow” and both CBS 8 p.m. comedies.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.3 rating for Monday night, holding off the 2.0 rating for CBS in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.5 key demo rating, followed by NBC's 1.2 key demo rating in fourth. The CW averaged a 0.6 key demo rating for Monday.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 10.27 million viewers and a 6.4 rating/10 share to win Monday primetime. ABC was second with 8.22 million viewers and a 5.4/9. There was a big drop to FOX's 2.9/5 and 4.76 million viewers and NBC's 4.48 million viewers and 3.0/5. The CW averaged a 0.9/1 and 1.28 million viewers for Monday.

8 p.m. – CBS was first overall and second in the key demo for the 8 p.m. hour with “2 Broke Girls” (9.02 million and a 2.3 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (9.17 million and a 2.1 key demo). ABC's “The Bachelor” was second with 8.61 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. FOX's “Gotham” took third with 5.635 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, topping the 4.565 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for NBC's “Celebrity Apprentice” special. The CW's “The Originals” averaged 1.21 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Scorpion” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 11.59 million viewers and finished second with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “The Bachelor” inched up to 8.64 million viewers and ruled the hour with a 2.7 key demo rating. NBC's “Celebrity Apprentice” averaged 4.87 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, compared to the 3.88 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for FOX's struggling “Sleepy Hollow.” The CW's “Jane the Virgin” averaged 1.36 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS With 10.13 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Castle” was second with 7.4 million viewers and also did a 1.6 key demo rating. On NBC, “State of Affairs” averaged 4.01 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.