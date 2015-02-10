TV Ratings: ‘Scorpion,’ ‘Bachelor’ pace Monday split, ‘Virgin’ tops ‘Originals’

02.10.15 4 years ago

Fast National ratings for Monday, February 9, 2015.

“Scorpion” was Monday's top show overall, leading CBS to an easy overall victory, while “The Bachelor” continued its late-season rise and lifted ABC to victory among young viewers.

There were some interesting blips on the Monday radar, including “Jane the Virgin” improving on its “The Originals” lead-in in most measures for The CW.

Monday also saw a rather huge dip for NBC's “Celebrity Apprentice,” both for the hour filler special and the actual episode.

Other declining shows included “Gotham,” “Sleepy Hollow” and both CBS 8 p.m. comedies.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.3 rating for Monday night, holding off the 2.0 rating for CBS in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.5 key demo rating, followed by NBC's 1.2 key demo rating in fourth. The CW averaged a 0.6 key demo rating for Monday.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 10.27 million viewers and a 6.4 rating/10 share to win Monday primetime. ABC was second with 8.22 million viewers and a 5.4/9. There was a big drop to FOX's 2.9/5 and 4.76 million viewers and NBC's 4.48 million viewers and 3.0/5. The CW averaged a 0.9/1 and 1.28 million viewers for Monday.

8 p.m. – CBS was first overall and second in the key demo for the 8 p.m. hour with “2 Broke Girls” (9.02 million and a 2.3 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (9.17 million and a 2.1 key demo). ABC's “The Bachelor” was second with 8.61 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. FOX's “Gotham” took third with 5.635 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, topping the 4.565 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for NBC's “Celebrity Apprentice” special. The CW's “The Originals” averaged 1.21 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Scorpion” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 11.59 million viewers and finished second with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “The Bachelor” inched up to 8.64 million viewers and ruled the hour with a 2.7 key demo rating. NBC's “Celebrity Apprentice” averaged 4.87 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, compared to the 3.88 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for FOX's struggling “Sleepy Hollow.” The CW's “Jane the Virgin” averaged 1.36 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS With 10.13 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Castle” was second with 7.4 million viewers and also did a 1.6 key demo rating. On NBC, “State of Affairs” averaged 4.01 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

TAGS2 BROKE GIRLSJane the VirginMIKE & MOLLYMondayNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSScorpionState of AffairsTHE BACHELORTHE CELEBRITY APPRENTICETHE ORIGINALSTV RATINGS

