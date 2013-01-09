TV Ratings: Season high ‘NCIS’ carries CBS past Betty White on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, January 8, 2013.

CBS continued its strong recent run with season-high audiences for “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” dominating Tuesday night in all key measures.

The only blip for CBS was “Vegas,” which was trounced among young viewers by NBC’s “Parenthood.” NBC, for its part, got so-so numbers for the return of “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” and a weak week from “Go On” without its handy “The Voice” lead-in.

For the night, CBS averaged a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, far ahead of NBC’s 1.7 rating in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 1.6 key demo rating, followed by ABC’s 1.3 key demo rating. The CW did a 0.3 key demo rating for Tuesday primetime.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 16.48 million viewers and a 10.4 rating/16 share for Tuesday, beating the other four networks combined. NBC was second with 4.97 million viewers and a 3.2/5, with ABC’s 2.8/4 and 4.23 million viewers in third. FOX’s 2.0/3 and 3.22 million viewers and The CW’s 0.7/1 and 942,000 viewers trailed.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” drew a whopping 20.87 million viewers and a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49 to dominate the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC’s “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” was a rather distant second with 5.9 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, topping the 5.31 million viewers and 1.6 key demo rating for repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Middle” on ABC. FOX’s “Raising Hope” (3.77 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo) and “Ben and Kate” (2.475 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo) finished fourth. The CW’s repeat of “Hart of Dixie” averaged 813,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 17.79 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. None of the comedies on ABC, FOX or NBC shined. NBC was second in viewers and third in the key demo with “Go On” (4.25 million and a 1.5 key demo) and “The New Normal” (3.26 million and a 1.3 key demo). ABC was third overall and fourth in the key demo with “Happy Endings” (3.75 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” (3.18 million and a 1.1 key demo). And FOX was second in the demo and fourth overall with “New Girl” (3.8 million and a 2.0 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.83 million and a 1.5 key demo). The CW’s new “Emily Owens, MD” averaged 1.07 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Vegas” ruled the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 10.78 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Parenthood” averaged 5.25 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. ABC trailed with 3.93 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for “Private Practice.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.