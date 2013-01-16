TV Ratings: Season high ‘NCIS’ helps CBS crush Tuesday rivals

#Parenthood
01.16.13 6 years ago
Fast National ratings for January 15, 2013.
“NCIS” hit a season high in viewers and, in fact, delivered its second largest audience ever, pacing a comfortable Tuesday romp for CBS in all key measures.
Meanwhile, NBC’s 9 p.m. comedies continued to struggle without “The Voice” as a lead-in, while FOX and ABC’s 9 p.m. comedies continued to struggle in general. 
For the night, CBS averaged a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, far ahead of NBC’s 1.7 rating in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 1.5 key demo rating, followed by ABC’s 1.2 key demo rating and the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 16.96 million viewers and a 10.6 rating/16 share, easily winning Tuesday night. CBS comfortably beat the combined totals for NBC (3.1/5 and 4.8 million), ABC (2.5/4 and 3.7 million), FOX (1.8/3 and 3.11 million) and The CW (1.22 million and a 0.8/1).
8 p.m. – “NCIS” destroyed the 8 p.m. competition with 22.34 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” was a distant second with 5.65 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “Suburgatory” averaged 4.18 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, compared to new episodes of “Raising Hope” (3.72 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “Ben and Kate” (2.32 million and a 1.1 key demo) on FOX. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.41 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating in its first 2013 airing.
9 p.m. – Despite its growing lead-in, CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” dropped a little to 17.48 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, still winning the hour in both measures. NBC was second overall, but third in the key demo with “Go On” (4.36 million and a 1.7 key demo) and “The New Normal” (3.235 million and a 1.3 key demo). FOX was third overall and second in the demo with “New Girl” (3.625 million and a 1.9 key demo) and “The  Mindy Project” (2.79 million and a 1.5 key demo). ABC was fourth with “Happy Endings” (3.055 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” (2.71 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo). The CW’s “Emily Owens, MD” averaged 1.02 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS’ “Vegas” averaged 11.05 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour, finishing second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Parenthood” averaged 4.95 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating. And ABC’s “Private Practice” averaged 4.04 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Parenthood
TAGSEmily Owens MDGO ONHART OF DIXIENCISNCIS: LOS ANGELESNEW GIRLNIELSEN RATINGSPARENTHOODRATINGSthe new normalTuesdayTV RATINGSVEGAS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP