TV Ratings: Season high ‘NCIS’ helps CBS crush Tuesday rivals

Fast National ratings for January 15, 2013.

“NCIS” hit a season high in viewers and, in fact, delivered its second largest audience ever, pacing a comfortable Tuesday romp for CBS in all key measures.

Meanwhile, NBC’s 9 p.m. comedies continued to struggle without “The Voice” as a lead-in, while FOX and ABC’s 9 p.m. comedies continued to struggle in general.

For the night, CBS averaged a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, far ahead of NBC’s 1.7 rating in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 1.5 key demo rating, followed by ABC’s 1.2 key demo rating and the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 16.96 million viewers and a 10.6 rating/16 share, easily winning Tuesday night. CBS comfortably beat the combined totals for NBC (3.1/5 and 4.8 million), ABC (2.5/4 and 3.7 million), FOX (1.8/3 and 3.11 million) and The CW (1.22 million and a 0.8/1).

8 p.m. – “NCIS” destroyed the 8 p.m. competition with 22.34 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” was a distant second with 5.65 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “Suburgatory” averaged 4.18 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, compared to new episodes of “Raising Hope” (3.72 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “Ben and Kate” (2.32 million and a 1.1 key demo) on FOX. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.41 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating in its first 2013 airing.

9 p.m. – Despite its growing lead-in, CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” dropped a little to 17.48 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, still winning the hour in both measures. NBC was second overall, but third in the key demo with “Go On” (4.36 million and a 1.7 key demo) and “The New Normal” (3.235 million and a 1.3 key demo). FOX was third overall and second in the demo with “New Girl” (3.625 million and a 1.9 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.79 million and a 1.5 key demo). ABC was fourth with “Happy Endings” (3.055 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” (2.71 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo). The CW’s “Emily Owens, MD” averaged 1.02 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “Vegas” averaged 11.05 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour, finishing second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Parenthood” averaged 4.95 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating. And ABC’s “Private Practice” averaged 4.04 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.