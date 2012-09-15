TV Ratings: ‘Shark Tank,’ ’20/20′ premieres lead ABC Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, September 14, 2012.

With the launch of ABC’s fall lineup… Friday ratings reports are back!

With “Shark Tank” leading the way overall and “20/20” delivering the night’s highest ratings among young viewers (and no other competition), ABC comfortably won its Premiere Friday.

Meanwhile, The CW is saying that “America’s Next Top Model” drew its biggest audience of this current Cycle.

For the night, ABC averaged a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, easily tops in the key demographic. NBC averaged a 0.9 rating for second, followed by the 0.7 rating for both CBS and FOX and the 0.5 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 5.93 million viewers and a 3.8 rating/7 share for Friday night, well ahead of CBS’ 3.2/6 and 4.61 million viewers. NBC’s 2.1/4 and 3.13 million viewers edged out the 2.0/4 and 3.035 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged 1.12 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for Friday primetime.

8 p.m. – ABC swept the night, starting with 6.3 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 for the premiere of “Shark Tank” in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “Undercover Boss” averaged 4.19 million viewers for second and a 0.7 key demo rating for third. NBC was third overall and second in the key demo with encores of “Guys with Kids” (3.3 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo) and “Go On” (3.06 million and a 1.0 key demo). FOX aired a random new episode of “Touch” and averaged 2.94 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. On The CW, “America’s Next Top Model” drew 1.5 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.





9 p.m. – ABC’s “What Would You Do?” won the 9 p.m. hour with 5.36 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “CSI: NY” was second with 4.73 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. FOX’s repeat of “Bones” averaged 3.13 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, compared to the 2.43 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for NBC’s “Grimm” repeat. The CW’s “Nikita” repeat averaged 742,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – ABC closed the night strong with 6.125 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 for “20/20.” CBS’ repeat of “Blue Bloods” was second overall with 4.93 million viewers and third with a 0.7 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was second in the key demo with a 0.9 rating and third overall with 3.79 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.