TV Ratings: ‘Shark Tank,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ lead Friday, while NBC’s ‘Grimm’ slips

Fast National ratings for Friday, December 13, 2013.

Not much new to say about Friday night: CBS swept the primetime hours overall, with “Blue Bloods” as the evening’s top show, while “Shark Tank” delivered Friday’s best numbers among young viewers and let ABC win in the key demo.

Meanwhile, it was a weak night for NBC’s double dose of “Grimm,” for FOX’s double dose of “Raising Hope” and for The CW’s double dose of drama.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.5 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS followed closely with a 1.3 key demo rating, while NBC had a 1.2 key demo rating in third. FOX averaged a 0.7 key demo rating and The CW did a 0.2 key demo rating for Friday.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.98 million viewers and 5.7 rating/10 share for Friday primetime. ABC was second with 6.09 million viewers and a 3.9/7, beating the 3.4/6 and 5.26 million viewers for NBC. FOX was well back with a 1.7/3 and 2.7 million viewers, followed by The CW’s 704,000 viewers and 0.5/1.

8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” averaged 7.27 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 6.11 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.1 key demo rating. ABC was third overall and tied for second in the demo with “Last Man Standing” (6.26 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “Neighbors” (4.14 million and a 0.9 key demo). FOX’s repeat of “Bones” averaged 3.51 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. On The CW, “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 784,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating, down from last week in both measures.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” led the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 8.91 million viewers, finishing tied for second with a 1.2 key demo rating. ABC’s “Shark Tank” averaged 7.12 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Grimm” averaged 5.26 million viewers for third and tied for second with a 1.2 key demo rating, down from the comparable hour last week. Also down from last week was FOX’s two “Raising Hope” with 2.01 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating and The CW’s “Nikita,” which averaged only 625,000 viewers and did a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” gave CBS 10.75 million viewers to dominate the 10 p.m. hour, but finished second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” won the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating and finished second with 5.95 million viewers. NBC’s “Grimm” averaged 4.4 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.